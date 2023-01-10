Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Brian Jones born in Iowa in 1968 is an American sports radio and television host and former American football linebacker. Jones played NFL professional football for 6 seasons.

Brian will be the Emcee of The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet in Tyler on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The emcee is Brian Jones, college football studio analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network. Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

The finalists are Max Duggan, QB, TCU; Frank Harris, QB, UTSA; Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas; and Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State.

THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

Previous Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winners include:

2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, Quarterback, Junior, Midlothian (Midlothian HS)

2014 — Trevone Boykin, TCU, Quarterback, Junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS)

2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, Quarterback, Junior, Tyler (John Tyler HS)

2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, Running Back, Junior, Texas City (Texas City HS)

2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Senior, Austin (Lake Travis HS)

2018 — Kyle Murray, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Junior, Allen (Allen HS)

2019 — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, Running Back, Junior, La Grange (La Grange HS)

2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida, Quarterback, Senior, Manvel (Manvel HS)

2021 — Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, Quarterback, Graduate Student, Victoria (Victoria East HS).

Cited Sources: https://www. empowermentcdc.org and https://www. tourtylertexas.org