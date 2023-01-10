Congratulations Deuce Vaughn an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Congratulations Deuce Vaughn and Welcome to Tyler Texas to the 2023 - this year's 10th Anniversary of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as a finalist! Banquet/Winner Announcement: January 11, 2023, in Tyler.

Deuce Vaughn – A First Team All-American as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and The Athletic, while he was an All-Big 12 First Team performer as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and All-Big 12 Second Team running back from both the AP and the league’s coaches.

Vaughn enters bowl season ranked 10th nationally and second in the Big 12 in scrimmage yards (rushing plus receiving) at 136.9 yards per game.

He also enters bowl season ranked 11th nationally with 1,425 rushing yards and 13th with 136.9 all-purpose yards per game.

He is just the third player in school history with multiple seasons of 1,000 rushing yards (Darren Sproles, Daniel Thomas). He ranks fourth in school history in single season rushing yards and ranks second in a career.

He has tallied eight 100-yard rushing games this year to rank fourth in school history, while he is second in a career as he has tallied a 100-yard rushing game in 20 of his 36 career games. Vaughn has rushed 271 times this season to rank fourth in school history, and his career mark of 629 rushing attempts ranks second.

He ranks fourth in school history in career rushing yards per attempt (5.52), while he is third in career rushing yards per game (96.4) and seventh for a season (109.6). Vaughn has 33 career rushing touchdowns to rank fourth in K-State history.

He is tied for third nationally among running backs entering bowl season with 378 receiving yards, while he is tied for fourth in touchdown catches and tied for fifth in catches.

Ranks first in school history among running backs/fullbacks with 116 catches and 1,280 receiving yards in his career. He needs four more catches to tie for fifth in school history among juniors. Had a receiving touchdown in three-straight games against Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor, the longest streak by a K-State running back since at least 1970.

He has five career games with at least 70 yards both rushing and receiving, the most by any player in Big 12 history… No other player has more than three such games.

Ranks third in school history in career all-purpose yards (4,896), fifth in career all-purpose yards per game (136.0) and eighth in single season all-purpose yards (1,803). Has scored 42 career touchdowns to rank third in K-State history, while his 252 career points scored are tied for sixth.

He has totaled a career-high 170 rushing yards against Texas Tech, bettering his previous high of 162 yards at Kansas in 2021.

Vaughn is the fastest player in Big 12 history with 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career (32 games), while he tied for the fastest to get to those marks among all players nationally since 1996 (Saquon Barkley [Penn State], Jeremy McNichols [Boise State]).

The winner will be announced at the award banquet in Tyler, Texas on January 11, 2023. All finalists will be invited to the event and the emcee is Brian Jones, college football studio analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network.

Cited Sources: https://www. empowermentcdc.org and https://www. tourtylertexas.org