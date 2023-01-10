Congratulations Bijan Robinson an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Congratulations Bijan Robinson and Welcome to Tyler Texas to the 2023 - this year's 10th Anniversary of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as a finalist! Banquet/Winner Announcement: January 11, 2023, in Tyler.

Bijan Robinson – A third year running back who has played in 31 games and made 28 starts. Winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award. Robinson ranks fourth all-time in Longhorn history with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns (33 rushing, eight receiving).

Congratulations Bijan Robinson and Welcome to Tyler Texas to the 2023 - this year's 10th Anniversary of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

He is a consensus All-American in 2022, the first UT running back to earn the honor since D’Onta Foreman in 2016. He finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022. He has 18 career 100-yard rushing games, including a streak of seven-straight games that is the third-longest in program history.

His 33 career rushing touchdowns are the third-most in Texas history. He ranks fourth all-time in UT history in tandem yards (4,215), eighth in all-purpose yards (4,231) and ninth in points scored (246). He has 805 career receiving yards, the third-most all-time for a Texas running back. His eight career receiving touchdowns are the most-ever for a Texas running back.

As a junior Robinson has played in and started 12 games. He is also a consensus All-American. He was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

He was named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award. He was tabbed a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

A unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection by both the Big 12 Conference head coaches and the Associated Press. He earned honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Tabbed the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Best Running Back and a first-team All-Texas selection.

Robinson has carried the ball 258 times for 1,580 yards (6.1 ypc) and 18 touchdowns with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. His 1,580 rushing yards and 1,894 all-purpose yards rank seventh in a season in program history while his 18 rushing touchdowns and 1,894 tandem yards are fifth.

He has scored 120 points this season, tied for sixth in Texas’ all-time single-season rankings. The 314 receiving yards are the eighth-most in a season by a UT running back. Robinson has scored a touchdown in 10 of 12 games this season.

Cited Sources: https://www. empowermentcdc.org and https://www. tourtylertexas.org