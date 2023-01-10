Congratulations Frank Harris an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Congratulations Frank Harris and Welcome to Tyler Texas to the 2023 - this year's 10th Anniversary of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as a finalist! Banquet/Winner Announcement: January 11, 2023, in Tyler.

Frank Harris – Harris was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist (second straight year). Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist (second straight year). C-USA Championship Game Most Valuable Player after completing 32 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 49 yards and a TD to lead UTSA to its second straight C-USA Championship with a 48-27 win over North Texas on Dec. 2.

All-Conference USA First Team quarterback. Four-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Week in 2022. Harris has led UTSA to 10 straight wins, an 11-2 overall record and to top-25 rankings in all three polls. Guided the Roadrunners to a perfect 8-0 regular season league mark to claim the regular season title.

Through 13 games Harris has completed 305 of 429 passes (71.1%) for 3,865 yards and 31 TDs and a 167.4 passing efficiency, all school records. He has added 588 rushing yards — a program record for a QB — and nine scores on the ground. Harris ranks fourth in the FBS in total offense (342.5 ypg).

Stands third nationally in completion percentage (.711), sixth in passing yards (3,865) and points responsible for (244), seventh in passing efficiency (167.4), eighth in yards per pass attempt (9.01), ninth in passing TDs (31) and 18th in completions per game (23.46). Owns seven 300-yard passing games this season.

Has totaled 400-plus yards of offense three times in 2022 including a school record 423 in the win at Middle Tennessee. He is 31-10 as UTSA’s starting quarterback, including 23-4 since 2021. Holds more than 30 school records. Has thrown for 9,158 yards and 73 touchdowns on 793-of-1,169 passing (67.8%) during his career, all program records.

A dual threat QB, has also rushed for 1,808 yards and 24 TDs, the most in a career by a UTSA quarterback. One of only eight active FBS quarterbacks with 8,000-plus passing yards and at least 1,500 rushing yards in a career.

Harris was on the Manning Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year watch lists. Preseason Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Harris is UTSA’s Wuerffel Trophy nominee who spends each Thursday and/or Friday of game weeks visiting and speaking at local elementary, middle and high schools.

Cited Sources: https://www. empowermentcdc.org and https://www. tourtylertexas.org