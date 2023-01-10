Tyler, TX

Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Congratulations Max Duggan and Welcome to Tyler Texas to the 2023 - this year's 10th Anniversary of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as a finalist! Banquet/Winner Announcement: January 11, 2023, in Tyler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7UUG_0k9H09DR00
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist Max DugganPhoto byImage submitted to Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Max Duggan – Duggan has led the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff Appearance. TCU is 12-1, including the Big 12’s first 9-0 conference season since 2016. The Horned Frogs will face No. 2 Michigan in the CFP Semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 selection, Duggan is ninth in the nation in passing efficiency with a 165.5 rating. He is tied for second among Power 5 quarterbacks, one off the lead, with 16 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards and has accounted for three or more touchdowns in eight of his 12 starts this season.

A Council Bluffs, Iowa, native, Duggan leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency, touchdown passes (30), passing yards (3,321), yards per attempt (9.0) and yards per completion (13.9). He has thrown just four interceptions. His touchdown passes and 36 touchdowns responsible for (30 passing, 6 rushing) rank third for a season in TCU history, while his 64.9 completion percentage is fourth.

Duggan keyed TCU’s furious fourth-quarter comeback against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, leading a pair of scoring drives to force overtime after an 11-point deficit in the final 7:34. He became the first player with 250 yards passing and 100 rushing in a conference championship game since 2015. Made possible because of a TCU penalty, he rushed for 95 yards on the game-tying 80-yard drive. He had a 19-yard run on a 4th-and-2 and then a 40-yard gain to set up his 8-yard scoring run on the next snap. He then completed a pass to Jared Wiley for the 2-point conversion.

In a 29-28 win at Baylor, Duggan led fourth-quarter scoring drives on TCU’s final two possessions without its leading rusher (Kendre Miller) and top-two receivers (Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis). The game-winning drive also came with TCU not having any timeouts available. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 83 yards while rushing four times for 33 yards on the two drives.

With a 73-yard touchdown pass to Taye Barber and a 67-yard scoring run just 1:18 apart against Oklahoma, Duggan became just the second player nationally in the last 15 years and first since Lamar Jackson in 2016 with a touchdown pass and touchdown run of at least 60 yards in the first quarter of a game.

Duggan is this year’s recipient of the Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He finished second for the Heisman Trophy.

#tourtylertexas
#empowermentcommunitydevelopmentcorporation

Cited Sources: sportyler.com, https://www.empowermentcdc.org and https://www.tourtylertexas.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGhJy_0k9H09DR00
Tour Tyler TexasPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
2K followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The KC Current announced this morning that is has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Read full story
8 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Deuce Vaughn an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Bijan Robinson an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Frank Harris an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the community

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Rusk, TX

Installation of Elder Oliver Sturns over the Shady Grove Church of God of Rusk, Texas by Bishop David R. Houston

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee Pendleton

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Smith County, TX

Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith County

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *This copy written by Smith County.

Read full story
Winona, TX

Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degree

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Copy written by Betty Harden.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebration

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampV

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *This article was written by the Smith County, Texas government.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy