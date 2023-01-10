Tyler, TX

Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Tour Tyler Texas encourage you to find a connection among a community of resilient African American women in their church hats. Weaving together faith, fashion and family, Crowns is an inspirational, joyous musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your spirit sing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0wki_0k8wyHa900
L to R: Illeana "illy" Kirven, Kenith Freeman, Marvel Campbell, Pamela B. Erwin, Lexie Morgan and Kenneth ButlerPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford
L to R: DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHER --- Illeana "illy" Kirven, MAN 1 --- Kenith Freeman, MOTHER SHAW --- Marvel Campbell, Producer - ASSISTANT DIRECTOR/ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER --- Pamela B. Erwin, YOLANDA --- Lexie Morgan and Radio host for radio interview on KGLD.org - 1/9/2023 --- Kenneth Butler. -Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Winner of the Helen Hayes Awards for Best Production and Best Musical, “CROWNS” is a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of Yolanda, a young African American woman who has been sent South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in a northern city.

As strong women tell the stories of their lives through stories of their hats, Yolanda witnesses a tradition tracing back to African rituals and slavery and forward to the New Testament and contemporary fashion. Gospel music and dance underscore and support the narratives.

Please join us in congratulating the CAST and CREW of Tyler Civic Theatre Center's production of CROWNS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkdhE_0k8wyHa900
Tyler Civic Theatre CenterPhoto byClarence Shackelford

CAST:
YOLANDA --- Lexie Morgan
MOTHER SHAW --- Marvel Campbell
VELMA --- Sherry Berry Hawkins
JEANETTE -- Rubye Kendrick
WANDA --- Gabriella Davis
MABEL --- Hollisia S. Allen
MAN 1 --- Kenith Freeman
MAN 2 --- Walter Bryant - musician/bongos

ENSEMBLE:
Dixon Brown, Brentavian Smith, Ariel Lee, Isabella “Isa”’ Martinez, Terri Kendrick, Kathy Cannon, and Alva Nelson

BAND:
PIANO/KEYBOARD --- Darren Richardson
BASS --- Isaiah Pearson
DRUMS --- TBA

PRODUCTION STAFF & CREW:
MANAGING DIRECTOR, TCTC --- DeAnna Hargrove
PRODUCER --- Pamela B. Erwin
DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHER --- Illeana Kirven
MUSIC DIRECTOR --- Darren Richardson
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR/ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER --- Pamela B. Erwin
STAGE MANAGER --- Luane Chancellor
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR --- Dave Dickson
COSTUME DESIGNER --- Skyler Malone Strickland
SOUND --- TBA

CREW:
Carolyn M. L. Warren, Dixon Brown, Brentavian Smith, Ariel Lee, Isabella “Isa”’ Martinez, Terri Kendrick, Kathy Cannon, and Alva Nelson

Cited Sources: https://www.empowermentcdc.org and https://www.tourtylertexas.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGhJy_0k8wyHa900
Tour Tyler TexasPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

