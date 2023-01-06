Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Our amazing team of barber educators are committed to helping aspiring barbers. Welcome to the Madison Barber Stylist School of Tyler, Texas located at 1737-A Troup Highway, Tyler, Texas 75701 in the Green Acres Shopping Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flYAv_0k48MEd500
Madison Barber Stylist School Tyler, TexasPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford for Tour Tyler Texas

OUR HISTORY

We take your passion and turn them into your profession. In March 2020, MBSS was founded by Yolande Francois and her son Zack Isaac. Their focus location was in Waco, Texas, however they opened a second location in Tyler 9 months ago. The goal of Madison was to provide affordable barber education and flexible hours to students to eliminate barriers to entry into the wonderful profession of barbering. Since 2020, over 30 students have successfully obtained their Class A Barber license.

FaceBook Video by Clarence Edmond Shackelford - Madison Barber Stylist School Tyler, TX

OUR MISSION

We focus on making the maximum positive effort in our community. MBSS' is constantly finding different ways to support our community. We often participate and offer free haircuts at community events. We participate in school events to inform our youth regarding non-traditional post-secondary education opportunities.

FIND MORE ABOUT OUR PROGRAM

You’ll be proud when your MBSS credentials are recognized by employers. Our name stands as a great reference in the industry!  We offer a barber program fully licensed by TDLR.

Cited Sources: https://www.empowermentcdc.org and https://www.tourtylertexas.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGhJy_0k48MEd500
Tour Tyler TexasPhoto byClarence Shackelford

# Tour Tyler Texas# Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

