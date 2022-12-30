Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Theodore Cross, better known to the music world as Teddy, is a minister, singer/songwriter, producer and actor. Born in the small, southern town of Franklin Virginia.

The Higher Heights Community Baptist Church 2726 Van Highway - Tyler Texas fearing Teddy Cross this Sunday January 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM during morning worship. Teddy Cross will be singing and preaching along with the Higher Heights Community Baptist Church amazing praise and worship team.

Teddy Cross Photo by Submitted to M1Y

Teddy Cross – Family Healing, Vol. 1

When you mention the name Teddy Cross immediately you think of The Gospel Keynotes. A mainstay with the Keynotes for many years, Teddy Cross continued the group the New Keynotes after the death of the legendary Willie Neal Johnson. Their project The Legend's Dream Lives continues to be a favorite among gospel quartet fans. Teddy, who by the way is a minister, also for a brief moment had his own group, Teddy Cross & Master’s Choice. Their project was vintage Keynotes.

He is the youngest son of the Late Bishop Willie Paul and Mother Mary Elizabeth Cross. Accepting Christ at an early age and being born into a familial legacy of preachers, Teddy began preaching while in his early twenties.

In 1980, he was introduced to the music industry as a musician and background singer for Willie Neal Johnson & the Gospel Keynotes of Tyler Texas, a Malaco recording artist. During his tenure with the Gospel Keynotes, Teddy was promoted to one of the group’s lead singers, as his lead vocals became highly requested.

He led some of the group’s most renowned songs such as “With God I’m Satisfied”, “One More Time”, and “Don’t Wait For The Hearse”.

Cited Sources: https://www.glorylandgospel.com/teddycross2005.html, https://teddycross.hearnow.com/rescued, https://www.empowermentcdc.org and https://www.tourtylertexas.org