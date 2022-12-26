Tyler, TX

Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the community

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Who is East Texas Native Michael Baker? Michael is one of the foremost polymaths in business, networking, multimedia, branding, writers, producers and directors of our times. Being a Polymath Mr. Michael Baker has two movies out both produced in 2022, Parole Money 1, Parole Money 2 Federal, to his credit and currently working on Parole Money 3, with hopes of turning this franchise into pentatoalogy's of film works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyFHN_0juuH99f00
Crew member of the Movie Parole Money 1, 2, and 3Photo byClarence Edmond Shackelford

We talked to the cast and crew this past Saturday on Christmas Eve 2022 at their Christmas Toy Give Away 2022, with the cast and crew of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 the crew was very outgoing, knowledgeable and friendly and they all shared a very common since of unity which was not very surprising after sitting down with Michael Baker for a 1 on 1 video interview and it been my experience that peer groups take on the spirit of their leadership.

Podcast: East Texas Native Talks New Movie Parole Money 2: Federal Talking with Toyia • Oct 29

We were able to connect the cast and crew with the Field of Dreams Foundation whose team of members and volunteers are committed to helping children and their families. They are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization helping children whose parents are incarcerated. We take our convictions and turn them into action. Both of the organization founders Wendi and Chuck Ward was given kid toys to help their families, that they serve. https://fieldofdreams323.com

Cast and Crew FaceBook video by Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Sources: https://fieldofdreams323.com, https://anchor.fm/talkingwithtoyia/episodes/East-Texas-Native-Talks-New-Movie-Parole-Money-2-Federal-e1ptmf8?fbclid=IwAR2IPnwHcEh5cYAOXVpjrz2VQcK6sNWphSwx0Uao7_cJXxJ3j8MtQp-fMCA and https://TourTylerTexas.org

