Installation of Elder Oliver Sturns over the Shady Grove Church of God of Rusk, Texas by Bishop David R. Houston

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Rusk, Texas at the Shady Grove Church of God In Christ 600 Cherokee Street, the Elder Oliver Sturns was installed as the pastor, by the Honorable Bishop David R. Houston - Prelate, Texas Northeast Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Presiding.

Elder Oliver Sturns was born on January 21,1969, to the late Oliver Raymond Sturns and the late Missionary Eurline (Carey) Sturns in Reklaw, Texas. He is the ninth child out of fifteen siblings, of which there are five boys and then girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HJ4w_0jnDuPqr00
L to R: First Lady Sonya Neal Sturns and Elder Oliver SturnsPhoto byClarence Shackelford

Elder Sturns first began attending school at Laneville I.S.D. After his mother move to a community call Shady Grove, he then began school at Rusk I.S.D, where he played Football, Basketball, Baseball, and ran track his senior year at Rusk. He was the only athlete that played four sports. Elder Sturns was a graduate of the class of ’87 at Rusk I.S.D.

After high school, Elder Sturns attended a masonry school in Houston, Texas called America Masonry Institute (AMI). He completed the course and was given a certificate in masonry. Elder Sturns went on a few job sites while he was in Houston, but due to this being the first time away from home, he became homesick and decided to move back to Rusk, Texas.

On December 15,1989, he went to work for Rusk State Hospital. During his time working for Rusk State Hospital, he held many different positions as he worked his way up the ladder. After thirty years of service, Elder Sturns retired from Rusk State Hospital on April 30, 2020.

Elder Sturns has always been considered a “mama’s” boy. When growing up, he would ride to work with his mother when she was working two full-time jobs at the nursing home because he didn’t want her to drive home at night by herself. He would also attend church with Missionary Sturns when she began attending Shady Grove Church Of God In Christ.

Elder Sturns recalled, on his first visit to Shady Grove Church. A lady named Mother Sullivan, who ran screaming down the aisle. It surprised and scared both him and his siblings. It made them wonder what made Mother Sullivan do that. However, one day, Elder Sturns encountered the same feeling that Mother Sullivan was feeling.

She later became Mother Ella Mae Gossett, one of Shady Grove’s most beloved church mothers. Elder Sturns would often remember Mother Gossett saying, “when God comes into your life, everything that’s does not like him, he will burn it all up.” She would also say, “the Holy Ghost is just like fire shut up in your bones.”

While Elder Sturns was attending Shady Grove, he became acquainted with the late Superintendent E.L. Allen & the late Mother Rosie Mae Allen. He would serve Supt. Allen by waiting on him to pull up you the church campus, meeting him outside, and getting his briefcase to place in the pastor’s study.

After church, it was his job to help Mother Allen get to the kitchen so that dinner could be served. He would then go over to Bro. Willie Gossett’s house to get drinks for Superintendent and Mother Allen. Elder enjoyed serving two mighty warriors in the Lord.

Elder Sturns Fully gave his life to the Lord in January 2009. He said that he could recall being saved many times when Pastor H.L. Bean from Dallas, Texas would run a yearly revival at Shady Grove for Supt. Allen. However, before me would make it back another year he had backslide.

But in January 2009, under the leadership of the late great Superintendent Donnie Timmons, Elder Sturns made up his mind that he wanted to be saved. He officially decided that there was no going back, and the Lord has been his keeper since that time, during his time under great leadership of Supt. Donnie Timmons and First Evelyn Timmons, Shady Grove grew in leaps and bounds.

Elder Sturns learned many lessons under Supt. Timmons. The biggest lessons he learned was to live the life you preach about before others and to let the world know that Jesus is the best thing that ever can happen to you. Elder Sturns thinks about his mother and Pastor Timmons every day. He remembers their teachings when handling difficult situations.

Elder Sturns accepted his calling into the ministry in 2016 and preached first sermon in May 2016. He was licensed and ordained in July 2019. He was appointed assistant pastor to Superintendent Donnie Timmons in April of 2021 at Shady Grove Church Of God In Christ. Elder Sturns has also served as the Sunday school Superintendent at the church since 2016.

After Elder Sturns met the love of his life, Sonya Neal Sturns, they married on April 15,2000. They have six kids: Felicia, Katina, Kadaruis, Daron, Oliver Jr., and Jermicheal. They have nine grandkids: Roderick, Amaria, Niko, Julian, Mya, June, Makenna., and Blaklee.

Elder Sturns has always been active in the community, and he wears several hats. He was appointed by the mayor of the city to serve on the board of the Tree of Promise. In addition, he serves on the city’s parks and recreation committee and is serving his second term on the Rusk I.S.D. School Board as a trustee. Furthermore, the organization that Elder Sturns holds near and dear to his heart is the Cherokee County Brotherhood Club.

He has been the President of this organization since 2010. Elder Sturns is a member of the Tyler Area Basketball Officials where he has officiated Little Dribblers, Jr High, and High School basketball games for the past thirty years. Elder Sturns is currently an employee of the East Texas Council of Government as a bus operator.

Elder Sturns remains a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan and he loves to attend his son and grandkids’ school events. Overall, Elder Sturns enjoys spending time with his wife, family, church family, and grandkids. He is excited to begin this new chapter in his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG2No_0jnDuPqr00
Elder Oliver Sturns and Bishop David R. Houston 12/17/2022Photo byClarence Shackelford

Before the benediction Bishop David R. Houston made an open special announcement. The Bishop appointed Pastor Fremon Bryant to Superintendent of the Shelbyville District which includes the following churches, Bryant Temple COGIC in Garrison, Texas, Greater Elizabeth COGIC in Tenaha, Texas and the Shady Grove COGIC in Rusk, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtpcT_0jnDuPqr00
Photo taken 12/17/2022Photo byClarence Shackelford

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

