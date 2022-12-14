Tyler, TX

Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee Pendleton

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

The most common variation of this phrase “Whatever floats your boat” basically means: Whatever makes you happy. It appears that a lot of things makes Denise Pendleton, who goes by Dee very happy that range from being retired after working for American Airlines, a few years ago, to family, friends, social groups, traveling, educating, education, community services and volunteering at the Texas African American Museum, which under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Deveolpment Corporation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgnEI_0ji7rttu00
Tyler Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Opal Lee's Day in the City of Tyler TexasPhoto byClarence Shackelford

Photo L to R: Texas African American Museum - Ms. Juneteenth - Davon Ferguson; Tyler Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Tonia Rider Bickham; Opal Lee is the grandmother of Juneteenth and a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee; Tyler Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Pamela B. Erwin; Tyler Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Dorothy Wideman; Tyler Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Denise (Dee) Pendleton; and - Tyler Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Collette Stec.

Photo taken inside of the Tyler Rose Garden building on November 20, 2022, at the https://empowermentcdc.org Dr. Opal L. Lee - Day in Tyler, Texas. Opal Lee is the grandmother of Juneteenth and a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee in conjunction with the Phoenix Rise Awards.

The Phoenix Rise Awards, recognizes leaders and community-based nonprofit organizations, for their dedicated services to the community at large. This award is named for the mythical bird phoenix that is reborn from its own ashes, signifying the leader's and organizations' rise from relative obscurity. The phoenix is an immortal bird associated with Greek Mythology (with analogs in many cultures) that cyclically regenerates or is otherwise born again. (in a way that is repeated many times, always in the same order). Associated with the sun, a phoenix obtains new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor.

The award was established and is conferred by the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization based in Tyler, Texas whose mission is "To Engage in Community Development Activities that provide

Resources to Educate, Equip and Empower Individuals, Families, and Communities". 
The winner was selected by an elected committee of three board members, from nominations by members and outsiders. The token was an 11 x 17 framed award with a very colorful Phoenix Bird Raising.


Moreover, in addition to The Phoenix Rise Awards, Dr. Opal Lee, who was our keynote speaker was presented with a very special award which represented the "KEY TO THE TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM" from the Texas African American Museum, which is under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that has 8 flagship programs. *Dr. Opal Lee is best known for her drive and hard work over the years to help in making Juneteenth recognized as a National Federal Holiday. Opal Lee is often referred to is the grandmother of Juneteenth and she is also a Nobel Peace Prize 2022 nominee.

The inaugural, 2022 Phoenix Rise Awards recognized the following:

Kylie Alauren Hallman - The Great Debater

Jesse & Veretta Rider
Dr. M Joyce Starling
Pamela B. Erwin
LeRoy Francis, Sr. and the Community Funeral Home of Tyler
Shirley McKellar, PhD
Artis Newsome
Lehebron Farr

Kenneth Butler
Berry Fence Company - James & Mable Berry
Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee
Prince Hall Masons - Texas District #3
Harrell Styles - Business of the Year
Jo Ann Allen's Jetsetters
Metro Chamber of Commerce of Tyler
Tyler Organization of Men
East Texas Veterans Association of Warriors
East Texas Chapter of the National Association of Blacks In Criminal Justice
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Rose City Chapter and Top Teens of America
Tyler Texas Branch of NAACP #6232
I Am Beautiful Movement
Texas African American Museum
Juneteenth Association of Tyler
Women of Excellence Ministries
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Tyler
Tyler Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.
AKA Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter
Marshall-Harrison - Juneteenth Committee
Rusk County - Black History Gala

*The Phoenix Rise Award signifies the rise of new leaders who are carrying on the legacy of the great ancestors that came before them. 

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that has 8 flagship programs:

1. CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™

2. ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™

3. IABM - I Am Beautiful Movement™

4. Small and Minority-Owned Businesses Initiative

5. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™

6. Tour Tyler Texas™

7. Empowerment CDC's Veterans Services™

8. Learning Pavilion in Wood County™

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P.


Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals, banquets, and special events. Here’s your chance to truly impact the lives of current and future communities and give back to the “Empowerment Community Development Corporation”.

To Give to the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - TEXT EmpowerUs to 44-321 or Empowerment Community Development Corporation P.O. Box 131301, Tyler, Texas 75713

#opalleetylertx #tourtylertexas
#TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum
#empowermentcommunitydevelopmentcorporation

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org
Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQumX_0ji7rttu00
Tour Tyler TexasPhoto byClarence Shackelford

# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

