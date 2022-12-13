Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith County

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *This copy written by Smith County

Five Smith County Elected Officials were honored during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 13, for their 133 years of combined service as they retire at the end of the year. "We are among royalty today -- well over a hundred years of service,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said of all of those retiring.

Smith County Photo by Smith County

Elected Officials who were presented with a “Key to the County” included 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr., 40 years; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger, 40 years; County Court-at-Law 3 Judge Floyd Getz, 23 years; Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, 19 years; and Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix, 11 years. We will be highlighting each of these Elected Officials on Smith County's social media sites as they are celebrated individually. Thank you all for your service!

More About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

To Give To the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - TEXT EmpowerUs to 44-321

Tour Tyler Texas is under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

1. CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™

2. ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™

3. IABM - I Am Beautiful Movement™

4. Small and Minority-Owned Businesses Initiative

5. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™

6. Tour Tyler Texas™

7. Empowerment CDC's Veterans Services™

8. Learning Pavilion in Wood County™

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P.

Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program.

Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four-board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals, banquets, and special events.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org

Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com