Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degree

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Copy written by Betty Harden.

Betty Harden Photo by Clarence Shackelford

Ms. Betty Harden is a life-long learner and educator that has an unshakeable passion for empowering children and their families through early childhood education for over 40 years. Her career started as an administrator with Ebenezer Day Care Center, Teacher Assistant with Chapel Hill ISD, Teacher for at risk youth in a faith-based program with Azleway Boys Ranch, and in 1993, Ms. Harden and her husband started Bettys Learning Center. Her business provides early childhood care, education, and delivers programs and special events that support academic scholarship and targets local families and children in the Tyler-Smith County Community.

Most recently, Ms. Harden earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Families Studies from Stephen F. Austin State University, a leading school for teachers and education administrators in Texas since 1923. This most recent achievement will allow her to build out intervention services to support children and their families with education, counseling, and family therapy. Her motivation is to support children and families with services that will help them achieve their life goals.

Ms. Harden is a long-standing member and leader of County Line Church of God in Christ in Winona, Texas. She contributes to various leadership roles and capacity throughout the region conference and serves under the leadership of Bishop David R. Houston. She is also known as a compassionate faith leader and missionary and is a humble servant that provides spiritual support to individuals, and families in times of illness and bereavement. She established “The Other Wing Support group” to help families cope with grief during their bereavement period. Ms. Harden is also a licensed pre-need funeral counselor and has the experience of walking side by side with families as they plan and prepay for the cost to lay their loved ones to rest in the most dignified and meaningful manner.

Ms. Harden contributions to the community continues to be recognized locally and nationally. She was recognized for her work and impact in early childhood education by Joan Hallmark and featured in KLTV Changing Our World. She was interviewed by Carol Davis founder of Inside Change, and organization based in New York City. Ms. Harden shared insights to a larger audience on her innovative curriculum and impactful services to children and their families. She is humbled by this level of recognition as her work is her ministry and mission. Her hope is that her work inspires others to connect to God, care about those who are in need, and support children and families with resources to further their education.

Ms. Harden is a resident of Winona, Texas, and is a proud mother of 3 children and 7 grandchildren. She enjoys cooking, sewing, spending time with family, and traveling across the country for recreation.

Ms. Harden models her faith in God to her family and especially her children as a devoted and faithful wife to her loving husband Robert, her caregiving role to her family, the longevity of her successful business, the value of education, and the ability to preserve and be resilient regardless of setbacks and the loss of loved ones.

Sources: Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org

