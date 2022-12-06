Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebration on December 6, 2022, located 5201 S Broadway Ave #112 - Tyler, Texas 75703.

Mathnasium 5201 S Broadway Ave #112 Tyler, TX 75703 Photo by Shared photo

History of Mathnasium

In the 1990’s, education industry pioneers Peter Markovitz and David Ullendorff recognized that, to truly be successful in school and in life, students need a solid understanding of mathematics. There was a vast disconnect, though, between students’ learning skills and the math curriculum they were taught in school.

To address that gap, they founded Mathnasium—a math-only learning center committed to providing the world’s best instruction. Their goal: teach children how to think, with the skills to succeed in math and the confidence to achieve their academic potential.

After an exhaustive search, they found the perfect person to help them achieve their vision: Larry Martinek, a beloved educator, teacher trainer and curriculum consultant. Larry and Mathnasium’s expert team spent years refining the most powerful teaching methods and materials into the comprehensive, industry-leading Mathnasium MethodTM.

The trio opened the first Mathnasium Learning Center in Los Angeles in late 2002 and began franchising in 2003. The extraordinary dedication of Mathnasium’s local center owners and staff, combined with Mathnasium’s child-centered approach, proved wildly successful. Mathnasium has become an award-winning, world-class math education company, and global demand for our service has soared.

Since our inception, Mathnasium has been trusted by over a million parents in neighborhood learning centers on five continents.

