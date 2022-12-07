Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *This article was written by the Smith County, Texas government.

The Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampV Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to kick off renovations to a building that will house its services.

Photo by Imaged shared by Smith County, Texas government

Currently, one of Smith County’s Veteran Services Officers is stationed out at a satellite office at CampV each week, but once the renovations are complete next year, the entire office will relocate to better provide services to veterans in one location. Camp V is located at 3212 W. Front St. in Tyler.

CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said since CampV started several years ago, it has become the pinnacle for services for veterans in East Texas. CampV assists about 340 veterans per month, he added.

Gladhill said CampV and Smith County Veteran Services have established a cohesive relationship to serve East Texas veterans and their needs. The building being renovated will serve as the headquarters to all Smith County Veteran Services Officers.

“The goal out here is to take care of veterans, the well-deserved care that they need” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “The goal of the Smith County Veteran Services Office is to do the same.”

“I think this is going to be a great collaboration between Smith County and CampV,” Smith County Veteran Services Officer Michael Roark said.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren agreed.

“CampV is a one-stop shop and they just keep adding more and more,” he said.

U.S. Congressman-Elect Nathaniel Moran said he began having discussions as County Judge years ago with CampV co-founders Jim Snow and Susan Campbell about their vision. He thanked them for their leadership.

“I am grateful the County was able to be a part of your service to the community,” he said.

Smith County is paying for the renovations of the building with its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.

“I’m excited to be partners with you all, to be teammates and for the future,” Franklin said.

The Smith County Veteran Services Office is currently located at 210 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler and is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The purpose of the Smith County Veteran Services Office is to assist veterans and their survivors and help them deal with the often confusing and overwhelming task of completing the correct forms/applications and collecting the appropriate documentation to support a claim for benefits. For more information, call 903-590-2950 or visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/veterans

CampV’s mission is to integrate military and civilian resources through one central location providing efficient and effective support and fellowship for veterans, active duty, reserves, guards and their families. For more information, visit: www.campvtyler.org/

