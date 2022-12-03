One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

My name is Clarence Shackelford, and this is my story which started in the mid-1960s in North Tyler, Texas (Tyler, Texas).

Texas College Nursery School on the Texas College Campus

I can remember my very first day of preschool at the Texas College Nursery School at the North end of the Texas College campus. How much fun my classmates and I had during those days of what was then called segregation. You see in North Tyler, Texas, no Black and White sign was depicting which water fountain to drink out of, and no sign other than gender signs on which restroom to use. However, those Black and White signs are very vivid in my mind, during those frequent visits to downtown Tyler, Texas in and around Tyler Square depicting Whites Only restrooms, Blacks only restrooms, etc.

Tyler, Texas's population during the mid-1960s was very small, the very opposite of today's masses' growth. However, during does days we the African American people were publicly called Negro's as noted on my birth certificate, and often referred to as Colored People or (colored). Stay tuned for my talk on "My Journey From 'Colored' To 'Minorities' To 'People Of Color'.

In the 1980s I had a brief six-year career in the United States military four of those years I was active military and two years was the Army Reserves. So I start going to college at Tyler Junior College in 1984 while pressuring a career in multimedia, videoing, photography, radio broadcasting, and television broadcast.

The University of Texas at Tyler Career

By 1991 I landed a full-time career in the multimedia field and held that job at the University of Texas at Tyler for 25 years retiring as a photographer for the State of Texas in 2016. After retirement or should I say, while I was considering retiring I talked to Pastor Stanley Cofer about what I could bring to the table with the nonprofit that he started called the Empowerment Community Development Corporation and I have been a board member of that nonprofit every since.

Tyler Junior College

In the Spring of 2020, I went back to school full-time after being out of high school for 41 years at Tyler Junior College graduating in May of 2021 in Graphic Communication, and on December 16, 2022, and will be marching again at 2:00 PM, graduating again from at Tyler Junior College in Photography; and you are my guest.

Clarence Shackelford Photo by Photo by Clarence Shackelford

More About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

To Give To the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - TEXT EmpowerUs to 44-321

Tour Tyler Texas is under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

1. CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™

2. ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™

3. IABM - I Am Beautiful Movement™

4. Small and Minority-Owned Businesses Initiative

5. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™

6. Tour Tyler Texas™

7. Empowerment CDC's Veterans Services™

8. Learning Pavilion in Wood County™

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P.

Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program.

Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals, banquets, and special events.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org

Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com