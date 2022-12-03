Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing tradition

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

African Americans also had to sit in the back of the bus. On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama Rosa Parks was on a bus, sitting in the section for colored people, and she refused to give up her seat for a white passenger. There was an Alabama law that required African Americans to give up their seats to white passengers when the bus was full, according to the Library of Congress.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation board of director board member Clarence Shackelford, and Donnie W. Marvels with State Farm Insurance - Michael Munn, the agent came together to keep the standing tradition of setting aside the time to recognize this very special Rosa Parks day in Tyler, Texas, by setting a seat in the front of the 14 passage Tour Tyler Texas, that was donated this year to the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

Rosa Parks Day in Tyler Texas 2022 Photo by Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka M1Y

Donnie W. Marvels commissioned the artwork drawn by Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka M1Y.

Because Parks refused the bus driver’s order, she was arrested for civil disobedience.

Parks caused a spark during the Civil Rights Movement. Her arrest led to a 381-day bus boycott in Montgomery and a 1956 Supreme Court Decision that banned segregation on public transportation, said the Library of Congress. Parks became known as the “mother of the freedom movement.”

“I did not get on the bus to get arrested; I got on the bus to go home,” said Parks in her autobiography, “Reflections by Rosa Parks.”

More About Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Tour Tyler Texas

To Give To the Empowerment Community Development Corporation

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P.

Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program.

Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals, banquets, and special events.

