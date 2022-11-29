Tyler, TX

To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music Ensemble

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Tour Tyler Texas, joined in the local festivities of Rabbi Neal Katz and the Tyler Klezmer Band for their 15th annual presentation of this beloved concert at True Vine Brewing venue in Tyler, Texas on November 28, 2022.

What actually is Klezmer you may ask? Klezmer is the music of Eastern European Jewry. This free, family-friendly event, was a great success. Nothing draws a crowd quite like good food, and great music.

When I think of Klezmer music, I think of the 1971 movie Fiddler on the Roof, which was based on the 1964 stage musical of the same name which was about a poor Jewish milkman who is faced with the challenge of marrying off his five daughters amidst the growing tension in his small towns with predominantly Ashkenazi Jewish populations which existed in Eastern Europe before the Holocaust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMh4M_0jQv1Lhi00
Neal KatzPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford aka M1Y
You can say it was just a way for this community to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with the wider community. Our special guests were Reverend Stuart Baskin from First Presbyterian, he said that song with me and the Los Caporales mariachi band. -Rabbi Neal Katz

Tour Tyler Texas is under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:
1. CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™
2. ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™
3. IABM - I Am Beautiful Movement™
4. Small and Minority-Owned Businesses Initiative
5. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™
6. Tour Tyler Texas™
7. Empowerment CDC's Veterans Services™
8. Learning Pavilion in Wood County™

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P.

Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program.

Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals, banquets, and special events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZNaO_0jQv1Lhi00
EmpowermentCDC.orgPhoto byClarence Shackelford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xvXg_0jQv1Lhi00
EmpowermentCDC.orgPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

