Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson

Thanksgiving is one of our favorite holidays of the year because it reminds us to be thankful and grateful for things, we so easily take for granted. With that being said, what better way to celebrate this holiday than with our family, friends, and community?

So, this year Michael and I decided to be intentional about GIVING! Churches, businesses, and organizations came together in the spirit of unity to give back to the community.

This Thanksgiving giveaway really inspired me because of my aunt; Gloria Wooden. She passed away this year. One thing she loved to do during the holiday season served the community. At our home church, she started a community thanksgiving dinner where she fed the needy and the elderly every year. She had a passion for cooking and wanted to share that gift with others. She always taught us to use our God-given gifts to serve others.

This drive today was just a small tribute to the legacy she left behind with me. -Melissa Robinson

The event was a true picture of the Church Community. - Dr. Maurice F. McMillion

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org