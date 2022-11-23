Tyler, TX

Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler event

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

In less than 5 weeks the "Absolute Equality Group" which was an ad-hoc committee that included Stanley Cofer, LaToyia Session Jordan, and Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community supporters, and community advisors that came together for what went down in history as a Congo Square Style Stellar Event, hosted by Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

The events M/C - “mistress of ceremonies” Dr. Shirley McKellar, Song Bird - Carolyn Lewis, lead the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is a hymn with lyrics by James Weldon Johnson, Soldiers In Christ - a Community Dance Team, of ZionTemple Tyler, Pastor Hershal Massenburge, a special poem by Andrea Mast-Johnson and Anorah Mast-Johnson, Award Presentations by Glinda and Donnie Howard, Assisted by Davon Ferguson and Sage Manager, LaRhonda Hamilton. Very Special thanks to Anita Burist-Shackelford, Jean Williams, and Gloria Washington.

History of Congo Square - It was not until 1817 that the mayor of New Orleans issued a city ordinance that restricted any kind of gathering of enslaved Africans to the one location of Congo Square. They were allowed to gather in the "Place des Nègres", "Place Publique", later "Circus Square" or informally "Place Congo" at the "back of town" (across Rampart Street from the French Quarter), where the enslaved would set up a market, sing, dance, and play music. This singing, dancing, and playing started as a byproduct of the original market during the French reign. At the time the enslaved could purchase their freedom and could freely buy and sell goods in the square in order to raise money to escape slavery.

The event was centered around the committee sending an invitation to Dr. Opal Lee dubbed the "Grandmother of Juneteenth", to come to Tyler on Sunday, November 20, 2022, to speak to the East Texas community about her life journey to make Juneteenth a National Federal Holiday. Dr. Opal Lee received her official day in Tyler, Texas on November 20TH.

Lehebron Farr, was one of the honorees of the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vTH2_0jL91eIf00
AwardsPhoto byclarence edmond shackelford

What an amazing Sunday. Now that I've come down to earth, I can speak about sharing the stage with Ms. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" and civil rights activist, and being recognized for the work I do for our Veterans. It was an immense honor to receive the Phoenix Rise Award and stand beside Ms. Lee. It is with great respect that I thank you as well City Councilwoman Shirley McKellar for the kind words, Clarence Edmond Shackelford, and the Phoenix Rise Award organizers for putting on an amazing event. - Lehebron Farr

Others that received the Phoenix Rise Award included, Kennetth Butler, Kylie Alauren Hallman - The Great Debater, Jesse & Veretta Rider, Dr. M Joyce Starling, Pamela B. Erwin, LeRoy Francis, Sr., Shirley McKellar, Ph.D., Artis Newsome, Kimberly B. Lewis, Berry Fence Company - James & Mable Berry, the Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee, Prince Hall Masons - Texas District #3, Harrell Styles as the Business of the Year, Jo Ann’s Jetsetters, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Organization of Men, East Texas Veterans Association of Warriors, East Texas Chapter of the National Association of Blacks In Criminal Justice, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Rose City Chapter and Top Teens of Top Teens of America, Tyler Texas Branch of NAACP #6232, the I Am Beautiful Movement, Texas African American Museum, Juneteenth Association of Tyler, the Women of Excellence Ministries, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Tyler, Tyler Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., AKA Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter, Marshall-Harrison - Juneteenth Committee, and the Rusk County - Black History Gala.

This event was FREE and brought to you by our sponsors.

Special Thanks to LeRoy Francis Sr., dba Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Express Employment Professionals Tyler, Texas, City of Tyler, Texas, The University of Texas at Tyler, Brookshire's Food and Pharmacy, Vexus Fiber™ Services, Tyler Junior College

Ark Assurance Group, LLC – Independent Insurance Agent, Kyle's Place - Kyle Collins, State Farm - Michael Munn, Agent, Milton Wallace - Dreams Come True Travel, Democratic of Smith County, Texas Bank, and Trust, Maranatha Praise & Healing Center - Pastors Robert and Drexel Frederick, Humana, HTeaO Tyler, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Rose City Chapter, American Gold and Diamond Exchange and also Candace bank.

Tyler Organization of Men, Tyler Metro Chamber, Texas, Anita and Clarence Shackelford, Aiszeleen Stansell, Christie Thompson, and Stanley Cofer, LaToyia Session Jordan aka Toyia Thrives and Thriving Daily Media, #tourtylertexas

#empowermentcommunitydevelopmentcorporation, Joe H. Williams - Farmers Insurance, Donnie W. Marvels, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Zeta Kappa Zeta Graduate Chapter, Jean Williams, Mr. & Mrs. Keith E. Harrell Jr., - Harrell Styles and Jo Ann M. Allen's Jazzy Jetsetters.

Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

  1. CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director
  2. ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director
  3. I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director
  4. Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director
  5. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director
  6. Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director
  7. Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director
  8. Learning Pavilion in Wood County - Stanley Cofer, program director

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xvXg_0jL91eIf00
TTTPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# clarence edmond shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
1905 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in Tyler

Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford is the publicist and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler

I am a publicist and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all about

I am a publicist and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.

Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr., will be speaking on Thursday, November 17th at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center for the SonRise Prayer Fellowship at 7 AM in Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
1 comments
Smith County, TX

The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the vote

Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas. *This story was written by Smith County, Texas.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022

Leslie Allen Jordan (April 29, 1955 – October 24, 2022) Jordan was an accomplished stage actor and playwright. He played Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram in Sordid Lives, and also portrayed this character in the popular cult film of the same name. Jordan reprised the role in a televised spin-off of the movie, which aired on Logo, where he played a character who is institutionalized in a mental hospital.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East Texas

Dubbed The Foundation of East Texas which includes the American Manicure School of Art LLC - Rasheeda Arterberry owner, Lash Studio 214 Beauty and Training Academy LLC - LaCrecia Steward owner, and the PHATS Institute of Beauty - Kimberly Shead owner, three East Texas Beauty School Moguls, whose sole mission is to equip the beauty industry professionals with the right tools, and information and provide funding for licensed classes. In 2023 we are giving away scholarships to deserving individuals who desire a career in the beauty industry.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown Tyler

Every year, Acton Tyler hosts a Children’s Business Fair open to the community. It was basically a flea market where all the vendors were children from six through age six-teen16. They sell anything from balloon animals and hand-blown glass beads to paper airplanes and cookies. It is so much fun.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the Museum

The Texas African American Museum is hosting Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the Museum on Saturday, October 29TH, 2022 from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM. This event will be held on the Empowerment Community Development Corporation campus at the Texas African American Museum - 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75702.

Read full story
Whitehouse, TX

The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame

I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the community

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, Texas

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy