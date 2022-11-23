Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler event

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

In less than 5 weeks the "Absolute Equality Group" which was an ad-hoc committee that included Stanley Cofer, LaToyia Session Jordan, and Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community supporters, and community advisors that came together for what went down in history as a Congo Square Style Stellar Event, hosted by Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

The events M/C - “mistress of ceremonies” Dr. Shirley McKellar, Song Bird - Carolyn Lewis, lead the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is a hymn with lyrics by James Weldon Johnson, Soldiers In Christ - a Community Dance Team, of ZionTemple Tyler, Pastor Hershal Massenburge, a special poem by Andrea Mast-Johnson and Anorah Mast-Johnson, Award Presentations by Glinda and Donnie Howard, Assisted by Davon Ferguson and Sage Manager, LaRhonda Hamilton. Very Special thanks to Anita Burist-Shackelford, Jean Williams, and Gloria Washington.

History of Congo Square - It was not until 1817 that the mayor of New Orleans issued a city ordinance that restricted any kind of gathering of enslaved Africans to the one location of Congo Square. They were allowed to gather in the "Place des Nègres", "Place Publique", later "Circus Square" or informally "Place Congo" at the "back of town" (across Rampart Street from the French Quarter), where the enslaved would set up a market, sing, dance, and play music. This singing, dancing, and playing started as a byproduct of the original market during the French reign. At the time the enslaved could purchase their freedom and could freely buy and sell goods in the square in order to raise money to escape slavery.

The event was centered around the committee sending an invitation to Dr. Opal Lee dubbed the "Grandmother of Juneteenth", to come to Tyler on Sunday, November 20, 2022, to speak to the East Texas community about her life journey to make Juneteenth a National Federal Holiday. Dr. Opal Lee received her official day in Tyler, Texas on November 20TH.

Lehebron Farr, was one of the honorees of the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler event.

Awards Photo by clarence edmond shackelford

What an amazing Sunday. Now that I've come down to earth, I can speak about sharing the stage with Ms. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" and civil rights activist, and being recognized for the work I do for our Veterans. It was an immense honor to receive the Phoenix Rise Award and stand beside Ms. Lee. It is with great respect that I thank you as well City Councilwoman Shirley McKellar for the kind words, Clarence Edmond Shackelford, and the Phoenix Rise Award organizers for putting on an amazing event. - Lehebron Farr

Others that received the Phoenix Rise Award included, Kennetth Butler, Kylie Alauren Hallman - The Great Debater, Jesse & Veretta Rider, Dr. M Joyce Starling, Pamela B. Erwin, LeRoy Francis, Sr., Shirley McKellar, Ph.D., Artis Newsome, Kimberly B. Lewis, Berry Fence Company - James & Mable Berry, the Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee, Prince Hall Masons - Texas District #3, Harrell Styles as the Business of the Year, Jo Ann’s Jetsetters, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Organization of Men, East Texas Veterans Association of Warriors, East Texas Chapter of the National Association of Blacks In Criminal Justice, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Rose City Chapter and Top Teens of Top Teens of America, Tyler Texas Branch of NAACP #6232, the I Am Beautiful Movement, Texas African American Museum, Juneteenth Association of Tyler, the Women of Excellence Ministries, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Tyler, Tyler Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., AKA Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter, Marshall-Harrison - Juneteenth Committee, and the Rusk County - Black History Gala.

This event was FREE and brought to you by our sponsors.

Special Thanks to LeRoy Francis Sr., dba Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Express Employment Professionals Tyler, Texas, City of Tyler, Texas, The University of Texas at Tyler, Brookshire's Food and Pharmacy, Vexus Fiber™ Services, Tyler Junior College

Ark Assurance Group, LLC – Independent Insurance Agent, Kyle's Place - Kyle Collins, State Farm - Michael Munn, Agent, Milton Wallace - Dreams Come True Travel, Democratic of Smith County, Texas Bank, and Trust, Maranatha Praise & Healing Center - Pastors Robert and Drexel Frederick, Humana, HTeaO Tyler, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Rose City Chapter, American Gold and Diamond Exchange and also Candace bank.

Tyler Organization of Men, Tyler Metro Chamber, Texas, Anita and Clarence Shackelford, Aiszeleen Stansell, Christie Thompson, and Stanley Cofer, LaToyia Session Jordan aka Toyia Thrives and Thriving Daily Media, #tourtylertexas

#empowermentcommunitydevelopmentcorporation, Joe H. Williams - Farmers Insurance, Donnie W. Marvels, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Zeta Kappa Zeta Graduate Chapter, Jean Williams, Mr. & Mrs. Keith E. Harrell Jr., - Harrell Styles and Jo Ann M. Allen's Jazzy Jetsetters.

Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org