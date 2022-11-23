Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, from 7 PM - 10 PM, and also on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 7 PM - 10 PM, auditions will be held at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center for CROWNS.

CROWNS Photo by Tyler Civic Theatre Center

WHAT'S THE PLAY ABOUT?

Winner of the Helen Hayes Awards for Best Production and Best Musical, “CROWNS” is a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of Yolanda, a young African-American woman who has been sent South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in a northern city. As strong women tell the stories of their lives through stories of their hats, Yolanda witnesses a tradition tracing back to African rituals and slavery and forward to the New Testament and contemporary fashion. Gospel music and dance underscore and support the narratives.

WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

TCTC seeks dynamic Singers, Actors, and Dancers for CROWNS, the Musical. (Non-Union/No Pay)

WHAT ROLES ARE AVAILABLE?

MOTHER SHAW (Age 50s- late 60s)

African-American, Female

Obatala -- Orisha of wisdom -- creativity

MABEL (mid 30s-60s)

African-American, Female

Shango -- Orisha of fire -- red and white

VELMA (late 20s-50s)

African-American, Female

Oya -- Orisha of storms -- purple

WANDA (30s-60s)

African-American, Female

Oshun -- Orisha of rivers and water -- gold and water

JEANETTE (20s-40s)

African-American, Female

Yemaya -- Orisha of seas -- blue

YOLANDA (late teens-early 20s)

African-American, Female

Ogun -- green and red

MAN/ELEGBA (45-the 60s)

African-American, Male

Orisha of crossroads -- red and black

Also seeking a MULTI-CULTURAL ENSEMBLE:

3 Male & 3 Female Singers/Dancers/Movers

Age: Teens-early 40s

WHERE WILL THE AUDITIONS BE HELD?

All auditions and rehearsals will be in person at the Tyler Civic Theatre.

WHAT SHOULD I PREPARE FOR THE AUDITION?

Please prepare a memorized 16-32 bars of the gospel, R&B, pop, blues, rap, or hip-hop. If you read music, please bring your sheet music clearly marked. An accompanist will be provided. You may also bring an mp3 or link to the track of your music. You may be asked to sing a cappella. Everyone auditioning will also be required to sing with LIVE piano. You will also be required to learn a short dance/movement combination. Please dress accordingly.

Please fill out the google form to receive more information regarding the show and auditions:

https://forms.gle/XjmtHt5R1ubq2A389

WHEN WILL REHEARSALS BE HELD?

Rehearsals begin December 12, 2022

Director & Choreographer: Illeana Kirven

Assistant Director & Choreographer: Pamela B. Erwin

Music Director: Darren Richardson

Stage Manager: Luane Chancellor

WHAT DATES WILL THE SHOW RUN?

Production dates are February 10-12 and February 16-19, 2023.

**Please bring any known scheduling conflicts to your audition. **

If you have any questions, please contact the theatre at 903-592-0561 or via email at info@tylercivictheatre.com.

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

