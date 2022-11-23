Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.
On Monday, December 5, 2022, from 7 PM - 10 PM, and also on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 7 PM - 10 PM, auditions will be held at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center for CROWNS.
WHAT'S THE PLAY ABOUT?
Winner of the Helen Hayes Awards for Best Production and Best Musical, “CROWNS” is a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of Yolanda, a young African-American woman who has been sent South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in a northern city. As strong women tell the stories of their lives through stories of their hats, Yolanda witnesses a tradition tracing back to African rituals and slavery and forward to the New Testament and contemporary fashion. Gospel music and dance underscore and support the narratives.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
TCTC seeks dynamic Singers, Actors, and Dancers for CROWNS, the Musical. (Non-Union/No Pay)
WHAT ROLES ARE AVAILABLE?
MOTHER SHAW (Age 50s- late 60s)
African-American, Female
Obatala -- Orisha of wisdom -- creativity
MABEL (mid 30s-60s)
African-American, Female
Shango -- Orisha of fire -- red and white
VELMA (late 20s-50s)
African-American, Female
Oya -- Orisha of storms -- purple
WANDA (30s-60s)
African-American, Female
Oshun -- Orisha of rivers and water -- gold and water
JEANETTE (20s-40s)
African-American, Female
Yemaya -- Orisha of seas -- blue
YOLANDA (late teens-early 20s)
African-American, Female
Ogun -- green and red
MAN/ELEGBA (45-the 60s)
African-American, Male
Orisha of crossroads -- red and black
Also seeking a MULTI-CULTURAL ENSEMBLE:
3 Male & 3 Female Singers/Dancers/Movers
Age: Teens-early 40s
WHERE WILL THE AUDITIONS BE HELD?
All auditions and rehearsals will be in person at the Tyler Civic Theatre.
WHAT SHOULD I PREPARE FOR THE AUDITION?
Please prepare a memorized 16-32 bars of the gospel, R&B, pop, blues, rap, or hip-hop. If you read music, please bring your sheet music clearly marked. An accompanist will be provided. You may also bring an mp3 or link to the track of your music. You may be asked to sing a cappella. Everyone auditioning will also be required to sing with LIVE piano. You will also be required to learn a short dance/movement combination. Please dress accordingly.
Please fill out the google form to receive more information regarding the show and auditions:
https://forms.gle/XjmtHt5R1ubq2A389
WHEN WILL REHEARSALS BE HELD?
Rehearsals begin December 12, 2022
Director & Choreographer: Illeana Kirven
Assistant Director & Choreographer: Pamela B. Erwin
Music Director: Darren Richardson
Stage Manager: Luane Chancellor
WHAT DATES WILL THE SHOW RUN?
Production dates are February 10-12 and February 16-19, 2023.
**Please bring any known scheduling conflicts to your audition. **
If you have any questions, please contact the theatre at 903-592-0561 or via email at info@tylercivictheatre.com.
