Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all about

I am a publicist and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.

Last night 34 amazing women graduate from the 12-week Employment Readiness Program at Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Tyler.

Rebecca Ward Simmons, Bridgette Vickers Foster, Anita Burist-Shackelford *All childhood friends and family - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler - Fall 2022 Graduate, Rebecca Ward Simmons - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

The Graduating Class of 2022 Roster

Rebecca Simmons, Denise Hampton, Beverly Faulks, Shirley James, Shantrece Givens, Michelle Ross, Sarah Jo Dean, Schantella Dixon, Lindsey Griffith, Yvonne Gutierrez, Cheron Henry, Blanca Lopez, Dalila Morales, Laurie Rood, Meagan Grace Beavers, Cristina Brioso, Keeva Crawford, Maria Cordova, Krystal Diehm, Kimberly Egan, Magna Reyes, Amalia Sanchez, Imelda Santiago, Kimberly Sipriano, Vera Woodard, Stacy Baker, Mauricia Benitz, Eva Farkas, Lucrece Flornory, Angelica Mojica, Maria Morales, Leslie Reyes, Rosy Salgado, and Itza Villatoro.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

The powerful keynote speaker Debbie Stuart charged the graduates, to go out and make an impact on their life. Debbie Stuart serves as the Green Acres Women’s Minister.

Debbie has multiple publications under her name, including two books: 20 Minutes a Day for the Rest of Your Life and 20 Lessons Learned from 20 Minutes a Day. Debbie is married to John Mark Stuart.

Minister Debbie Stuart, speaks to the graduating class - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

ABOUT OUR STORY

Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler began with a vision of helping unemployed women in Smith County secure and keep employment. CWJC was founded in 1998 by Sandra Mitcham, a staff member at Green Acres Baptist Church. Mrs. Mitcham became aware of a national program through the Women’s Mission Union and initiated a chapter of CWJC in Smith County. An Advisory Board was created with seven members: Linda Lesniewski, Cathy Powell, Mona Smith, Carol Smith, Doris Sanders, Martha Adams, and Dorothy Flournoy.

In 2001, the CWJC of Tyler was incorporated as a nonprofit 501(c)3 and held its first class of six women. Since then, over 1,800 women have completed computer training and the employment readiness program.

The Board of Directors actively supports the goals of Christian Women’s Job Corps. Several of the Board Members have been a part of CWJC for many years volunteering in other capacities, and most continue to teach or assist in classes today. They have a true love for the mission.

CWJC has grown over the years and has been located at a variety of sites, including Green Acres Baptist Church, Grace Community Church, and First Baptist Church of Tyler. All three continue as active partners with volunteers and financial support. Thanks to our many supporters, CWJC has maintained a legacy of fiscal stability.

CWJC adds value to the community with well-equipped potential employees, community partnerships, and collaborative hiring fairs. We strive to serve in a way that continues to make Smith County an even better place to live and work.

Graduates of our 12-week Employment Readiness Program gain computer skills, self-confidence, purpose, direction, and hope for their future through Jesus. With each passing week of our program, heads are held higher and smiles shine brighter. There is laughter, prayer, and hugging in our hallways. Relationships are formed. Lives are impacted for eternity

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting3 on festivals a year event during the pandemic.

Sources: https://greenacreswomen.org/people/debbie-stuart, https://cwjctyler.org, https://empowermentcdc.org, https://tourtylertexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.