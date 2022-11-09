Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas. *This story was written by Smith County, Texas

History of Current Smith County Courthouse

The current Smith County Courthouse was dedicated in 1955 and has been in use for 64 years.

The six-story facility was constructed to house two district courts, two justice of the peace courts, the jail, and various county offices.

The courthouse currently houses four district courts, three county courts-at-law, the District Clerk’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Smith County Law Library, and court staff.

The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the vote Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to to complete but unofficial voting totals.

Smith County ballots showed 40,120 people, or 53.73 percent, voted for the issuance of $160 million in bonds for a new courthouse and $19 million for the associated parking structure. There were 34,552 people, or 46.27 percent, who voted against the bond.

“The key to this process has been and will remain community input and community decision-making,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “Any final decision on the Courthouse belonged to the taxpayers. As a Commissioners Court, we are ever-mindful that every tax dollar belongs to the citizens. So, this is why we wanted to make sure it was the citizens who had the final say on whether or not they wanted to construct and pay for a replacement courthouse. Regardless of whether the bond passed or failed, I would have been satisfied that we did our duty as a Court to identify the problem, work with the public to strategically plan for a long-term, value-based solution, and then provide the public an opportunity to vote on it.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner and County Judge-Elect Neal Franklin said their duty as members of the Commissioners Court is to identify issues and come up with potential solutions.

“I firmly believe that allowing the residents of Smith County the opportunity to vote on a major project like a new courthouse was the correct path to take,” he said. “Our citizens have spoken and we are excited to move forward with the construction of this well-needed justice facility.”

“It’s great that the voters have approved a courthouse that will accommodate our growth for the next 75 years and will be a beacon for our downtown area,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix said. “The safety and well-being of our employees, jurors, judges, and the judicial process is paramount.”

“Even though I didn’t think this was the right time to move forward with a new courthouse, I knew we always needed one,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said. “Now that the voters have told us they want a new courthouse, I will work diligently to see that the courthouse is built in a financially responsible way.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton thanked the citizens of Smith County for seeing the need for a new courthouse.

“We will continue to be fiscally responsible and we realize these are taxpayer dollars that are being spent,” she said.

The voting totals will become official once they are canvassed.

The projected tax impact for the Courthouse and parking structure will be 3.67 cents, resulting in an increase in tax bills of $73.40 per year for a $200,000 home.

The Smith County Commissioners Court has discussed the need for a new Courthouse for years and has held several Courthouse Planning Workshops and Community Meetings.

For more information on the planning of the Smith County Courthouse, visit: http://www.smith-county.com/.../onli.../court-house-planning

