Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian

On October 27, 2022, the Tyler Chamber of Commerce had a Ribbon Cutting at Tyler's newest events venue owned by Ed and Mel Thompson. Over 50 people attended this ribbon-cutting event.

City of Tyler by The Honorable Donald P. Warren, Mayor A Proclamation

Ed and Mel Thompson's celebration ribbon cutting and grand opening on October 29, 2022

Whereas, Tyler Palace Event Center at 500 North Palace Ave., Tyler, Owners, Ed, and Mel Thompson celebrates its Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM & Grand Opening on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Tyler Palace Event Center is the second location for progressive couples and builders. They are owners of North Chase Development, Inc., and have built single-dwelling homes, garden homes, senior living facilities, and high-rise apartments. Join the city in celebrating their work; and

Whereas, Tyler Palace is a 5000 sq. ft. facility with 3000 sq. ft. of open space for entertainment. The remaining space consists of a prepping kitchen, bathrooms, and storage space. Tyler

Palace Event Center will provide a number of services for the community; including weddings, bridal showers, graduations, birthdays, and anniversary celebrations, as well as comedy shows, art shows, murder mysteries, retirement parties, and much, much more. They accommodate your visitation, funeral, and memorial needs also; and

Whereas, The Thompsons also own The Majesty Event Center at 900 West Bow Street, Tyler,

Texas, with a spacious venue of 23, 300 sq. ft., and has the capacity to host major events. The Majesty comes with a stage for entertainment, a beautiful commercial kitchen, a prepping kitchen, a patio, mini rooms, a large banquet room, and a cozy restaurant. The Thompson's are progressive builders and have spent much of their careers developing the northern end of the City of Tyler. Economic development is a passion; and

Whereas, The City of Tyler salutes The Thompsons for their duty and loyalty, their strong suits, and their devotion to the greater good of our community. They have been bold, energetic, and nonstop in their efforts to network and build the African American community. Their goal is to build a solid walk and, live family venue through ownership, rather than rental. Congratulations to Ed and Mel Thompson for a job well done and we look forward to more development in the future;

Now, Therefore, I, Donald P. Warren, Mayor of the City of Tyler, do hereby proclaim

October 29, 2022, as ED and MEL THOMPSON DAY, and encourage all citizens to support this endeavor not only for this day but throughout the year.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism.

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.