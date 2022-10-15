Tyler, TX

Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas

Every year, Acton Tyler hosts a Children’s Business Fair open to the community. It was basically a flea market where all the vendors were children from six through age six-teen16. They sell anything from balloon animals and hand-blown glass beads to paper airplanes and cookies. It is so much fun.

This year it is at the square in downtown Tyler on October 15. Last year they had around 50 booths, for the child who is interested in entrepreneurship or likes to make things, this would be an excellent thing for them to try.

Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at our one-day marketplace.

Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown Tyler! I enjoyed supporting and learning about the young entrepreneurs in East Texas! I was able to share ideas and give suggestions to them! #kidpreneurs #entrepreneur #kids #business #thrivingdaily #supporting #learning #childrens #businessowner #etx #easttexas #womeninbusiness #childrensbusinessfair #networking #marketing #tyler -Thriving Daily Media is in Tyler, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tctw3_0iagy8dG00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

In 2007 Jeff and Laura Sandefer wanted to spark a sense of wonder and entrepreneurship in their children. With the help of a few other families, they created the first Acton Children's Business Fair in Austin, Texas. The Sandefer's enjoyed their first Children's Business Fair so much, they knew they had to share it.

The Acton Children’s Business fair is a gift from the Sandefer family, who founded the non-profit Acton Academy network, for young entrepreneurs around the world.

FAQ's

Can I afford to host a Children's Business Fair?

Hosting a fair can be surprisingly inexpensive. For a small fair, all you need is a small yard or some greenspace, a few donated card tables, and some excited young entrepreneurs from your neighborhood.

Where should I locate my fair?

Smaller fairs will fit in a front yard or local greenspace. Others use churches or community centers or parks.

What is Acton's role?

The Children's Business Fair idea, kit, and your own customized website is our gift to you. We'll even throw in up to $500 in prize money.

Sources:http://iambeautifulmovement.org, TourTylerTexas.org, EmpowermentCDC.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMQ2X_0iagy8dG00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVaTx_0iagy8dG00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

