Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.

Special Thanks to LeRoy Francis Sr., dba Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Express Employment Professionals Tyler, Texas, City of Tyler, Texas, The University of Texas at Tyler, Brookshire's Food and Pharmacy, Vexus Fiber™ Services, Tyler Junior College, Ark Assurance Group, LLC – Independent Insurance Agent, Kyle's Place - Kyle Collins, Milton Wallace - Dreams Come True Travel, Texas Bank and Trust, Maranatha Praise & Healing Center - Pastors Robert and Drexel Frederick, HTeaO Tyler, American Gold, and Diamond Exchange, Tyler Organization of Men, Tyler Metro Chamber, the Juneteenth Association of Tyler, Texas, Texas Democratic Club of Smith County, Anita, and Clarence Shackelford, Aiszeleen Stansell, Christie Thompson, and Stanley Cofer, and LaToyia Session Jordan aka Toyia Thrives and Thriving Daily Media.

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

This event is in conjunction with the Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 honoring, Pamela B. Erwin, LeRoy Francis, Sr., Shirley McKellar, Ph.D., Artis Newsome, Kimberly B. Lewis, Lehebron Farr, Prince Hall Masons - Texas District #3, Metro Chamber of Commerce of Tyler, Tyler Organization of Men, East Texas Veterans Association of Warriors, East Texas Chapter of the National Association of Blacks In Criminal Justice, I Am Beautiful Movement, Texas African American Museum, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Custom Truckers, Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated - Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter and others that are all nominated by the "Absolute Equality" ad-hoc committee and our community sponsors. For more info TEXT Clarence Edmond Shackelford at 903.253.5099

Other events of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation include the Veterans Services Banquet on Saturday, November 4, 2022, at Willow Brook Country Club, and our Texas African American Museum - Black History Month Gala on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club, plus we are hosting the Steven A. Jackson Day Steven A. Jackson Day | Facebook, Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simmons Jr. Day, Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simmons Jr. Day | Facebook and in January 2023 we are hosting the 100-year anniversary of the Professor George Washington Carver visited Tyler, Texas while lecturing at Texas College.

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting3 on festivals a year event during the pandemic.

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.