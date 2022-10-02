Whitehouse, TX

The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC

Tour Tyler Texas

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.

This past Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Whitehouse, Texas at 6:00 PM in the evening with the Honorable Bishop David R. Houston presided over the pastoral installation celebration of the Whitehouse Church of God in Christ for Elder Waymon Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPPYU_0iIpmtB700
Photo made in Whitehouse Texas, L to R: Elder Waymon Stewart, First Lady Brenda York-Stewart - Whitehouse, Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

The video of the complete service of Elder Waymon Stewart filed on October 1, 20222 by Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Whitehouse Church of God in Christ is located on County Road 2194, in Whitehouse Texas at address 18118.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jCdL_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0cu8_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford the publisher of this story first met brother Waymon Stewart in 1984, while serving with him in the Army Reserves in Tyler, Texas.

Who is Waymon Stewart:

Elder Waymon Stewart was born on April 1, 1952, to the late Frank and Jewel Mae Stewart in Whitehouse, Texas. He has a twin brother and four other siblings who are also twins. Elder Stewart attended the All-Black Stanton school in the Antioch community and it later integrated with the Whitehouse High School. Waymon graduated in 1970.

He earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Tyler Juinor College in 1972, followed by a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Sociology from the East Texas State University (ETSU) comprises the history of the university now known as Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1974. In 1978 he earned his Master of Arts Degree from the University of Texas at Tyler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iw6Nr_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195IVb_0iIpmtB700
More about Elder Waymon Stewart- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc9kG_0iIpmtB700
Photo made in Whitehouse Texas, L to R: Elder Waymon Stewart, Bishop David R. Houston & Superintendent Robert Davis- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mpsdc_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2HIx_0iIpmtB700
Photo made in Whitehouse Texas, L to R: Elder Waymon Stewart, First Lady Brenda York-Stewart & Min Chadrick Lincoln - Whitehouse, Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWbSs_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYNNi_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awmxD_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jkWH_0iIpmtB700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy