PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame

I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.

Congratulations to PATH - People Attempting to Help Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Ross earned TAPPS All-State honors in track & field in 1999, 2000, and 2001. She was named the Crusader's Most Outstanding Track & Field Athlete in 2000 and 2001. She served as Co-Captain of the cross country team in 1999 and 2000 and Co-Captain of the track & field team in 2000 and 2001. Following her high school career, she signed up for a scholarship to Dartmouth University for track & field.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Ross graduated from Dartmouth in 2005 and obtained her law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 2011. She is extremely active in the community and is a member of several boards including PATH, Smith County Bar Association, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, and the Alzheimer’s Alliance. She is also an agent for the National Football League Players Association, the Black History Knowledge Bowl Committee Chairperson, and a member of the Dartmouth Lawyers Association.

Kristina Ross currently works with the Beard & Harris, PC Law Firm. She is committed to the betterment of our city and of our greater society.

Please join us in congratulating Kristina on this well-deserved honor!

The induction ceremony will be emceed by Danny Elzner, retired KETK sports anchor who now works with the Diocese of Tyler, with a special appearance by Mark Scirto, KLTV Chief Meteorologist for over 30 years and longtime Bishop Gorman parent and sports fan.

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org,https://www.tshaonline.org, http://www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org, bishopgorman.net, PATHhelps.org

Service Programs of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation

CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Mays Washington, program director /ED Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.