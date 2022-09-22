Tyler, TX

PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.

Congratulations to PATH - People Attempting to Help Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ross earned TAPPS All-State honors in track & field in 1999, 2000, and 2001. She was named the Crusader's Most Outstanding Track & Field Athlete in 2000 and 2001. She served as Co-Captain of the cross country team in 1999 and 2000 and Co-Captain of the track & field team in 2000 and 2001. Following her high school career, she signed up for a scholarship to Dartmouth University for track & field.

Ross graduated from Dartmouth in 2005 and obtained her law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 2011. She is extremely active in the community and is a member of several boards including PATH, Smith County Bar Association, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, and the Alzheimer’s Alliance. She is also an agent for the National Football League Players Association, the Black History Knowledge Bowl Committee Chairperson, and a member of the Dartmouth Lawyers Association.

Kristina Ross currently works with the Beard & Harris, PC Law Firm. She is committed to the betterment of our city and of our greater society.

Please join us in congratulating Kristina on this well-deserved honor!

The induction ceremony will be emceed by Danny Elzner, retired KETK sports anchor who now works with the Diocese of Tyler, with a special appearance by Mark Scirto, KLTV Chief Meteorologist for over 30 years and longtime Bishop Gorman parent and sports fan.

