Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.

The Lone Star Harley-Davidson recently held a fundraiser that was held at the motorcycle dealership 1211 South Southeast Loop 323 - Tyler, Texas. The one-day event brought out community goers of all ages for Old Fashion BBQ and a lot of trimmings.

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation gladly accepted the very kind donation from the Lone Star Harley-Davidson, motorcycle dealership and looks forward to working with them on upcoming projects.

L to R: Stanley Cofer, LaToyia S. Jordan, Joey Rock, Gloria Washington, and Clarence Edmond Shackelford. *LaRhonda Hamilton is not pictured. Al's S. Photography

*Special Note

About the Empowerment Community Development Corporation

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Grants, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, Economic Empowerment, and Small and Minority-Owned Businesses. Its mission is to engage in community development activities that provide

resources to educate, equip and empower individuals, families & communities. Their targeted population is low to moderate-income communities in the East Texas Region. Currently, we oversee two very different and very unique campuses both in Wood County and Smith County and also serve Gregg, Rusk, and Henderson Counties.

Service Programs of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation

CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Mays Washington, program director /ED Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org,https://www.tshaonline.org, http://www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org, lonestarharley.com

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.