3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the community

The 3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival was nothing short of a Stella event hosted by Shanice Canada aka Nyemma Zulu. Nyemma Zulu always hosts amazing events and this year's event did not disappoint festival goers, vendors, musical dancers, performers, panelists, and honorees.

Virlinda Stanton, Candrea Shackelford, and Jasmine Ware

This event was held this past Saturday, September 17, 2022, and the City of Tyler's Glass building inside the gym.

The event was a great success. To see so many women of color who are operating in entrepreneurship brought joy to my heart. The panel had very in-depth questions that tackled many of the things that we face daily but are hidden from our conversations. We talked about self care, mental health, how to maintain we your sales are not projecting the numbers you desire, and so much much. I believe the panel as a whole was able to provide solutions the many of the problems the black community is faces today. -Jasmine Ware

Speaking on a panel with boss woman like myself was so powerful! Being able to discuss Self Care, Owning a Business, and many other topics gave us an opportunity to speak on our experiences as well and learn from one another to enhance our daily business structures and goals. Black Girl Magic Fest was a wonderful experience for women of color to come together to be recognized for their outstanding performance in the community and to come together in Unity to showcase our business. This was definitely a fun event to attend, looking forward to many more like this one in East Texas! -Candy Jaye aka Candrea Shackelford

I am truly honored to host and to be surrounded by so many Iconic Women -Sydney Rowe

Jill Brandon

It was a wonderful experience to perform one of my upcoming song releases at an event that brought people together in honor and support of the amazing women who are pillars in the community. Women who continue to make the most amazing beauty from the ashes of every stereotype, every let down, every judgement, every no, every struggle, & every mountain climbed to not only be where and who they are today but to continue to choose to empower and uplift others. I hope whether through song or experience that those in attendance were reminded of the divine love, wisdom, and strength we possess, especially when united. -Jill Brandon

LaToyia S. Jordan, Talking with Toyia

“It was great seeing so many beautiful black women in one room celebrating each other.” - LaToyia S. Jordan, Talking with Toyia

Erica Jackson Davis

I loved it! It was my first time attending the event! I enjoyed networking and meeting other black business owners of East Texas! Will definitely be attending the event next year! -Erica Jackson-Davis

Jo Ann Allen

Awwww. Awesome sauce!!!! Loving my Tyler Experience. -JoAnn Allen

This was my first year attending the Black Girl Magic Fest & I'm so blessed to have been apart of this movement. It was amazing to To see all the surrounding communities come together & do something positive. It was a different kind of vibe in the room a real good vibe. I think it's great that small businesses like mine is giving a platform to put ourselves out there and network with other small business owners trying to get off the ground and I'm thankful for that. With that being said Honeydew Dripz Boutique will be back next year to attend the Black Girl Magic Fest! -Sheena Myers

Monique Allen - College Elite

I'm very proud of Mrs. Alexander and the work shes put into this event. Each year it grows and becomes better than the previous year. I was honored that she allowed me to take pictures this year. I truly hope I was able to capture the essence of the Black Girl Magic Fest. -Monique Allen - College Elite

LaRhonda Hamilton, with family and friends

I am very honored and grateful to have been chosen as one of the East Texas Iconic Women, a true honor! I think the event was awesome and Neicy, such a great person did and outstanding job, big thanks to her!Congratulations to all of the honorees! This honor was a reminder that I have to keep going even when feeling weary! In the words of Michelle Obama, “You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage," “Instead, it's important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages." Again it’s a great honor, a great privilege, and a blessing to be chosen for such an awesome title East Texas Iconic Woman 2022. -LaRhonda Hamilton

Gloria Mays Washington

I Gloria Washington extend great thanks to the Black Girl Magic organization for consideration of me being nominated as an Iconic Woman of Tyler Texas. I am thankful and grateful for being considered. Shout out to all of the recipients who were also nominated. I am blessed and honored. Thanks

Ashley S Amie and her mother

Very thankful to be recognized by my peers. The black girl Magic fest is necessary for us to see black business owners in our community. Our children deserve to see their future selves in these beautiful black women who stepped out on faith to start a business for themselves. -Ashley S. Amie

L to R: Lakisha Price, Reggie Dewayne Carter, and LaCrecia Steward

Yes it was wonderful to be apart of that event being recognized, But what was so amazing is that I saw my former daycare children that wanted to stand with me while they talked about my Journey. That was the best part because kids never forget what you do for them and the impact that I have on them is such a blessing. -Lakisha Price

Ambra Phillips

Even though I don’t do anything for recognition, being recognized is nice! This is the first award I’ve ever received and the most special thing about it is, I was honored by a Black woman! I feel like my grandmother, Jean Flowers, left me the blueprint and I pray that I am able to walk it out as well and gracefully as she did! -Ambra Phillips

Tour Tyler Texas

