Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 Anniversary

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events.

An iconic brand isn’t built in a day. For more than 50 years, Mary Kay Inc. has empowered women while changing the world of business.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Mary Kay Ash: An Iconic Leader
Mary Kay Ash was ahead of her time, all the time. She changed the world of business by creating more opportunities for women, building a company guided by her values, and empowering women by putting them in control of their own futures.

Mary Kay Ash launched her business more than 50 years ago, but she continues to be a source of inspiration to millions today. Her values live on in the company she built, and her mission of empowering women is as important now as it has ever been. Mary Kay Ash’s lifetime of achievements made her a trailblazing entrepreneur, and her lasting legacy has made her an icon. 

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Our Founder

“I've often said that we are doing something far more important than just selling cosmetics; we are changing lives.” - Mary Kay Ash

About Jo Ann M. Allen

Jo Ann M. Allen is a Cadillac Sales Director, Future Fearless National Area for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her Mary Kay career began on April 15, 2000, and became a Sales Director on December 31, 2002, at 4:59 PM.

Goal: Debut as a National Sales Director 

Jo All has an amazing husband, named Clark Allen AKA SuperMANN, and 4 children 2 girls and 2 boys.       

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Awards and Recognition:

  • Featured in the Publication “FLIP FLOP CEO” 2013 and 2015
  • Has served in the United States Army
  • Participated in the Exclusive Inner Circle Weekend 2013 and 2016
  • Has been featured in the Company 12 Days of Christmas video
  • Has been featured in the Applause Magazine
  • 78 Stars Ladder of Success
  • 48 Gold Medals (5 personal team members in one month)
  • 29 Silver Medals (4 personal team members in one month) 
  • 40 Bronze Medals (3 personal team members in one month) 
  • The unit has earned 13 Mary Kay Cars in 18.5 years as a unit
  • Personally added 10 team members three times in one month
  • Personally added 15 new team members in one month
  • 100 people were added to the team in 3 months in 2020
  • Awarded Rookie Sales Director of the Year in National Area 2004
  • Miss Go-Give in National Area 2007
  • #1 Most Improved Unit in Arizona (2006-2007)
  • #2 Most Improved Unit in Arizona (2008-2009)
  • Court of Sales Director 4 Times 
  • (2013-2014) (2018-2019) (2020-2021) (2021-2022)
  • Double Star Achiever Director 3 Times 
  • (2013-2014) (2018 -2019)(2021-2022)_
  • 2 Times Triple Star Achiever (2019-2020) (2020-2021)
  • The unit achieved XT6 status 2 TIMES in under 4 months when 6 months were allotted
  • Earned Special Bedazzled Bumble Bee Seminar 2021
  • #14 unit in the Mary Kay National Area Sapphire Division for seminar 2021
  • Highest commission plus a bonus of $30,000 earned in June 2021
  • Has earned gold and diamonds with an appraised value of $25,950.18

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

I am honored to have been blessed by May Kay both the woman and company for 22 years. This opportunity took me from going to work to get up to work. Having a boss to being the boss of me. Missing my kid's events to being at 99% of them. Freedom comes in many shapes and colors. The color I chose is PINK! -Jo Ann M. Allen
If you had asked would I EVER have been a consultant...THE ANSWER would have been a resounding no. -Jo Ann M. Allen
Thank God he knew better. He knew what would grow me into the woman I am today. Who I offer HOPE TO FAMILIES. I am grateful to represent my family, my customers, and myself through this company. -Jo Ann M. Allen
I'm so blessed to work alongside a company that understands the times we are in. -Jo Ann M. Allen
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

  • Bahamas Cruise winner 2019 - The Jazzy Jetsetters have completed Circle of Achievement 13 times. $300,000 (3 times), $350,000 (4 times), $400,000 (1 time), $450,000 (1 time), Half Million (2 times and $600,000 (2 times).

  • Attended a Top Director Trip in Rockwall, TX (2021), and Attended a Top Director Trip to Cancun, Mexico (2021), $700,000 (1 time) ( 2021), Earned the Recognition of being a Top Trip Director, Trip to Barcelona, Spain. In lieu of the trip received $10,000 cash due to Covid Cancellation.

  • Founder and CEO of Clarity and Confidence LLC., she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from The University of Phoenix and SPEAKS SPANISH.

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, https://www.marykay.com and https://www.tshaonline.org

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
  Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

