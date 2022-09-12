Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy Birthday

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.



Happy 39th Birthday - Mr. Trenton Olandus Johnson, September 12TH, 2022. Also known as Trent Johnson aka Treniti Resources aka The Banana Tree Club aka Freestyle Cafe aka FC’s aka Nu Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated charter member aka All Pro Dad and BOSS Community Development Program charter member. Accept all my best wishes for this special day. May your day be full of love, good fortune, and all of your heart’s desires. Enjoy your birthday today. I wish you a wonderful birthday filled with joy and health always!





L to R: Mr. J. C. Johnson Jr. who just had a Birthday on September 1ST and Mr. T. O. Johnson whose Birthday is Today September 12TH. - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Assuming that Trent has been sleeping 8 hours daily since birth. Here is how much time you’ve spent sleeping so far: You’ve slept 13 years of your life. You’ve slept 156 months of your life. You’ve slept 678 weeks of your life and you’ve slept 4,746 days of your life. - Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Posted by the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. Please Join us today @ the Texas African American Museum - 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas. The museum is under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation and will be open each Thursday -from 10 AM to 2 PM, Friday -from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM so come on by and check us out.

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.