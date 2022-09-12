Tyler, TX

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.

Rest easy, Queen Elizabeth II. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation reflects on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Grants, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, Economic Empowerment, Small & Minority Owned Businesses, pause to say, Queen Elizabeth II, Thank You For Your Service. Artwork of the Queen is by Clarence Edmond Shackelford.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh. Such emotion and strength are shown on each one of their faces. Thank you, to you all, for this last honor to our Queen.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until tomorrow afternoon.

Heartbreaking picture of Princess Anne (Princess Royal) looking at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II - at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

She looks so broken and understandably so, we are all feeling the pain and grief of losing our beautiful queen. I can't begin to imagine how her close family are feeling. As long as I have breath in my body she will always be my Queen x. - Donna Hendrie

This photo is so heartbreaking to look at now. The last time we got to see her and we didn’t know. Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland I September 6, 2022.

When I saw this picture on the news the day it was taken it shocked me how frail she looked and I kept thinking she hasn't got long. However, the news came as a complete shock and I have been utterly devastated. It almost feels like a member of the family has passed. Always adored her and had such tremendous respect for her. I have felt nothing but enormous sadness since Thursday and cried buckets. I truly believe that she was so grief-stricken at losing her devoted husband that it was never going to be long before she was reunited with him. We have all experienced the saddest and most significant day in our history for many many years, maybe of all time. The world just feels sad and empty right now ( well for me anyway). -Sharon Stevens

The late Queen was the absolute opposite of the modern celebrity. She never whined. She never felt the need to share her truth. She never needed an Oprah Winfrey groveling at her feet. She demonstrated the power of never complaining, never explaining never ever whining. - Tony Parsons

Remembering Princess Diana Best Memorial Tribute

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, and https://britishheritage.com

  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

