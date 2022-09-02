Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.

Christians Engaged exists to awaken, motivate, educate, and empower ordinary believers in Jesus Christ to PRAY for our nation and elected officials regularly, VOTE in every election to impact our culture, and ENGAGE our hearts in some form of civic education or involvement for the well-being of our nation.

About the event: The Awakening Night event was headlined by Rev. Rafael Cruz, minister, and father to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and Christians Engaged President, former Congressional candidate, and Bible teacher.

Sixty-one people attended this event in Tyler, Texas on September 1, 2022. Each of the speakers presented a dynamic delivery and compelling story which left you inspired to get engaged to save America, one heart at a time.

"For such a time as this" we have been placed in this time in history. It is what America needs now.

The event was hosted by Heather Stoner.

More About Bunni: Bunni Pounds is the President of Christians Engaged. This statewide non-partisan ministry awakens, motivates, educates, and empowers believers in Jesus Christ: to pray for their nation and elected officials regularly, to vote in every election to impact their culture, and to engage their hearts in some form of civic education or engagement for the wellbeing of America. In just two years – the Christians Engaged team served 70 churches in Texas, had over 270 speaking engagements, and produced articles, classes, prayer calls, and podcasts to educate the Body of Christ on the importance of their biblical call to America.

They are gaining strength in 2022 by launching a new team in Pennsylvania, taking their “On-Ramp to Civic Engagement” seminar on the road, building a national annual conference for the awakening church, and building out more online offerings to educate the church on their civic duties and the connection to biblical values. On May 18, 2021, after 18 months of operation – Christians Engaged was denied by the IRS their 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status because the IRS noted in writing – “biblical teachings” are “typically affiliated with the Republican Party.” Bunni appealed this decision for not only Christians Engaged but all Christian organizations that this would affect in the nation.

With the help of First Liberty Institute, they won a reversal in 21 days after 3 Fox News appearances, a letter from Members of Congress, and huge national attention on the case. As a political consultant by profession – Bunni spent over 15 years running the campaigns of Members of Congress around Texas. She started her career as the campaign manager for U.S. Congressman Jeb Hensarling then launched her own firm, Bunni Pounds & Associates building a top Texas consulting firm with nine associates and thirty-one clients. Her life radically changed in 2018 - when out of the blue - Bunni felt called to run for her former boss’s seat in Congress. In the end – she made it through a field of eight primary candidates into the Republican Primary runoff but came up slightly short.

During the 2018 primary season, she raised more money than any GOP open seat candidate in the State of Texas, became the only person in the entire United States who gained the endorsement of Vice President Mike Pence, and out of 46 candidates became the only Texas Republican woman to make the runoff election. Bunni’s experience doesn’t just stop at politics. She has been bi-vocational and active in Christian ministry since she was 16. Bunni is a Bible teacher and motivational speaker who has authored 5 books, published worship songs, and church-planted with her husband Tim for over 10 years.

Speaking to the church and the culture, she is a regular contributor to The Stream and has also been published in the Wall Street Journal and Charisma Magazine among others. She has a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences degree in Political Science from Dallas Baptist University and an associate degree in Theology from Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas. Married for 26 years to Tim Pounds, they have 2 young adult sons, Israel and Ben, and two daughters-in-law -Teodora (from Romania) and Giulia (from Brazil).

Bunni loves to motivate people to pray, vote, and engage their hearts to impact America and the world. She believes that people are called to walk in intimacy with Jesus and be salt and light to a dying world.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.