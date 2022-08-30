Tyler, TX

In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years later

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events.

Tyler Texas: Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years later

Texas College is a Historically Black College founded in 1894, by a group of CME ministers. Our mission continues to embody the principles of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The College shall prepare students with competencies in critical and creative thinking related to the knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in areas of study. Additionally, the College shall provide an environment to inspire intellectual, spiritual, ethical, moral, and social development, which empowers graduates to engage in lifelong learning, leadership, and service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hgcx_0haZpum400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

VISION STATEMENT - Texas College - a creative, culturally diverse, inclusive environment, preparing students who aspire to be purpose-driven, financially secure, and marketable leaders.

The History of Texas College:

Texas College was established at Tyler in 1894 by ministers of the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, now Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The school name was changed to Phillips University in 1909 and back to Texas College in 1912. The school was accredited as a junior college by the state department of education in 1924, was accredited as a four-year senior college in 1932, and was given a class A rating by the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools in 1948.

The school received formal academic accreditation from this organization in 1970 and in 1974 and 1984. Predominantly a teacher-training institution, the college offers terminal and vocational courses and grants degrees in the liberal arts. In 1949 the school plant covered sixty-six acres and had thirty-five buildings. Enrollment for the 1949–50 term was 1,000.

Especially concerned with the development of East Texas youths from limited financial backgrounds, Texas College provided financial aid through student loans and work-study programs. During the 1954–55 term the college had an enrollment of 676 and a faculty of forty-three. Twelve years later, during the 1966–67 term, enrollment was 455, and the faculty numbered thirty-one. The library had 53,973 volumes in 1969. The college housed one campus of Tyler Junior College between 1946 and 1966. Texas College continued its relationship with the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and was a member of several college associations and councils.

In 1965 the value of the physical plant exceeded $1,500,000. In 1974 the enrollment was 536, and the faculty numbered forty. Texas College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Association of Colleges and Universities, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the American Association of College and University Business Officers, the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the American Council on Education, the Association of American Colleges and Universities, the Texas Association of Developing Colleges, the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, the United Negro College Fund, Incorporated, the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.

Noted for training in teacher education, home economics, and liberal arts, the school has recently added programs in art, business, computer science, social work, and social science. The B.S., B.A., and A.A. degrees are conferred. Students can choose between twenty different majors and preprofessional training in law, medicine, and the ministry. Ninety-five percent of the student population is African American. A four-year liberal arts institution, the college is organized into three divisions: Business and Social Sciences, Humanities and Education, and Natural and Computational Sciences. In the fall of 2010, there were forty-two faculty members and 757 students at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PU1gb_0haZpum400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Texas College has been served by the following presidents:

  • O. T. Womack (1895–1903)
  • W. B. West (1903–05)
  • S. W. Broome (1905–10)
  • G. L. Tyus (1910–14)
  • C. C. Neal (1914–15)
  • Willette R. Banks (1915–26)
  • C. C. Owens (1926–31)
  • D. R. Glass (1931–61)
  • R. L. Potts (1961–63)
  • B. W. Doyle (1963–64)
  • H. C. Savage (1964–67)
  • A. C. Hancock (1967–80)
  • J. E. Clark (1980–85)
  • J. P. Jones (1985–86)
  • D. H. Johnson (1986–90)
  • M. S. Cherry (1990–92)
  • A. C. Mitchell Patton (1992–94)
  • Ronald Cunningham (1994)
  • Haywood L. Strickland (1994–2000)
  • Billy C. Hawkins (2000-2007)
  • Dwight J. Fennell became president in 2008

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, https://www.texascollege.edu and https://www.tshaonline.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xnwqo_0haZpum400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBfp2_0haZpum400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtPOV_0haZpum400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xyLw_0haZpum400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

