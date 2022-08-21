East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:



Here's the scoop. If you ever wanted to be in a pageant, here's your opportunity to be a Texas African American Museum Queen. The Texas African American Museum - presents the Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser" on Saturday, October 8, 2022, on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas African American Museum.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

We are dedicated to encouraging our future leaders and equipping them with valuable life skills. Our Queens will represent the East Texas Community with Integrity, Professionalism, and have a Platform to make a difference, this is for you. This is going to be an experience you won't forget.



Queen Categories:

Little Miss (age 9-12)

Jr. Miss (age 13-17)

Miss (age 18-25) Ms. (age 25 and up)

For pageant details, please complete the "ONLINE REGISTRATION"

CLICK Link https://buy.stripe.com/eVa3eqaK66Wz93y3cc

Mail to: Texas African American Museum - PO Box 131301 - Tyler, Texas 75713



For additional questions and inquiries, please email:

VirLinda Stanton, director of "Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser" and Texas African American Museum, advisory committee member - Email: info@virlindastanton.com

Biggest Pageant Tip #1: Always being ‘ON’

You are ‘ON’, whenever you hit the stage. You are definitely ‘ON’ when speaking with anyone involved in the pageant. Importantly, you are also ‘ON’ while in the hair and makeup chair.

Hair and Make up matter a lot in the entertainment/pageant world. When you are in their chair be relaxed but present. Try to avoid being on your phone while in the makeup chair or hair chair. For sure, avoid eating or drinking while getting your makeup or hair done! Be respectful of people working with you and on you.

Biggest Pageant Tip #2: Leave Your Worries Behind. You are Good! Be yourself.

YOU are good and you already have everything inside of you that allows you to win.

Try to leave any worries behind when you walk into the building where the pageant is being held.

Additionally, when you are ON STAGE: ALWAYS, ALWAYS ALWAYS, hold your pose. It doesn’t matter if your feet hurt or your leg is tired from being bent, you just do it, and you SMILE HUGE the entire time. Anytime your foot hits the stage: Always have a big smile and bright eyes. Always.

During the pageant, be aware of your hand movements. Be highly aware of your face movements. You always, always want to be smiling hugely. I know you might think it looks stupid, but that is how I won one of my biggest crowns (Miss Italia North America). The judges loved my smile. Always hold your head high. Shoulders back. You are strong. You are the best. When you know this you will win.

I talk about hand movements because you want to pretend you have mittens on. Your fingers should be nice and together, not all crooked or clenched, or anything like that. Just nice and relaxed, but fingers together (as if you were doing a queen wave).

Sources: texasafricanamericanmuseum.org, TourTylerTexas.org, EmpowermentCDC.org.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas



