Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997

Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

One Stop, Barbershop was established in 1997 by Andre Crawford. One Stop is centrally located in the heart of North Tyler on North Glenwood. Here at One Stop, we have a family atmosphere where everyone is somebody. Our clients know when they come in, they’re guaranteed to enjoy good conversation and good laughs. However, here at One Stop, we have a rule; if you talk about a sports team, you should have one of your own! http://onestopbarber.com

Today we celebrated 25 years! Thank you for your support! -Andre Crawford

I have been a Class “A” Master Barber, at One Stop BarberShop, for 21 years. Working with precision and expertise, I take pride in making sure I use the most sterile equipment! I take a laid-back approach and expect my clientele to relax with me. I take walk-ins, and also work by appointment. -DeMarcus Hawkins

I am a hard worker and make sure the highest level of customer service is achieved every time. I’ve been cutting hair for 10 years and I take pride in what I do. I take walk-ins and appointments. Follow me on Facebook or call 903.245.6344 for an appointment. -Narvell Harold aka Ice Box the Barber