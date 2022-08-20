Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:

Ruby Abarca, the restaurant owner has grown to three successful businesses, she started out with only $21.00 while selling food out of her home.

We are a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas where the taste of our food was inspired by our grandmother's passion for cooking. It helped us position ourselves in the middle of the pandemic as one of the best restaurants in the area. A dream come true.

Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on 3rd location at 3502 S Broadway suite 408

Please open one near Mesquite. We drive to Tyler just to eat your food! - Mindi Airhart Pearce

Mexican Food is a unique blend of Spanish and indigenous Mexican cuisines. It’s loaded with unique ingredients, making it unlike any other food you’ll find around the world. In fact, traditional Mexican food has earned recognition by Tour Tyler Texas as an intangible cultural heritage contribution to humanity.

Traditional Mexican cuisine is one of the main attractions captivating the hearts (and stomachs) of its people and its visitors.

What Makes Mexican Food So Great?

One of the main factors making Mexican food so irresistible is that it is a blend of different cultures. Its distinct blend of spices, seasonings, and vibrant colors creates a beautiful presentation. Many of the traditional Mexican dishes still represent their deep, pre-hispanic origins, making them truly unique.

Mexican cuisine also represents diversity and pride in different geographic territories. Distinct ingredients and cooking styles are used among the different states across the country. Mountainous regions, coastal states, and desert regions all prepare their dishes differently due to the cultural diversity and ingredients available.

Corn Is Everywhere, And In Everything

From tortillas to tamales to enchiladas, to large kernels of Hominy, corn seems to be found in everything when it comes to Mexican Cuisine. You’d be amazed how the people of Mexico are able to process this seemingly bland ingredient into some of the most delicious and beautiful food creations.

Tortillas are the most dominant form of corn you’ll find in Mexican food. They are the building blocks of Mexican staples like taquitos, tostadas, quesadillas, enchiladas, flautas and more! Tacos, however, are everywhere. They are available everywhere you look in central and south America, from restaurants to beaches to street food. They are eaten at every meal and are an absolute staple in Mexican food.

