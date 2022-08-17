After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the Son

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”