Henderson, TX

The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:

The 10th Annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10 AM - 2 PM at the Pinnacle Venue 7721 County Road 468 W Henderson, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO7DE_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWf9B_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

FREE EVENT! Register your girls here:

More about the "I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop 2022"

I AM BEAUTIFUL MOVEMENT HISTORY

I Am Beautiful Movement™ (IABM) Non-Profit Organization, Henderson, Texas was established in July 2013. In 2016, IABM was established under the auspices of Empowerment Community Development Corporation 501c3.

The organization encourages and promotes Mother/Daughter relationships through bonding activities, helping 5th-12th (ages 11-18) grade girls deal with self-esteem, self-image, and confidence issues they face daily. The program has provided events for the girls, as well as creating programs, and events for younger students in 2nd to 4th grade.

A workshop/conference is hosted yearly encompassing how to dress, age-appropriate makeup, financial literacy, and budgeting information. IABM also guides the girls on how to create vision boards and plans to reach their educational and entrepreneurship dreams. Self-evaluation activities and DIY projects ensure the girls are comprehending the information being shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JK8IL_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Women motivational speakers and entrepreneurs partner with IABM to encourage our young girls that they can succeed and reach any goals they set. The organization has hosted and sponsored several events, such as Tea Parties, Pads & Panties Mission Drive, GlamProm Dress Closet (provided free Prom Dresses to Seniors), and Girls Self Defense Class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak7ie_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

TOYIA J.

LaToyia S. Jordan, is the visionary & founder of I Am Beautiful Movement and CEO/Founder of BAM Woman Magazine & Media, Toyia Thrives Enterprises, and BAM Guy Magazine. She's a fierce proponent of girls' empowerment and has dedicated herself to not only pouring into girls but to also educating them about the issues they face such as; self-confidence, self-esteem, health, and beauty.

She comes up with innovative ways to bring all walks of life together through her various events. Such as showing young girls and ladies the importance of dressing appropriately for an interview, creating bio/marketing sheets, vision boards, journaling thoughts, and the importance having professional images available. Toyia is personally involved in all the events sponsored and hosted by her organizations to ensure that every girl receives a memorable experience! In 2016 Toyia began a career in internet media and this led to her being nominated for Prayze Factor 2017 TV Host of the Year. She also graced the cover of DRAMA QUEEN for the KING Magazine, with a featured story.

Tyler Morning Telegraph featured IABM in the Lifestyle Faith section. Toyia stepped out in faith and invited Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin to be the guest speaker at the 7th Annual I Am Beautiful Movement Conference. Toyia and her team have reached over 2,000 mothers and daughters, plus they have given away over 1,500 prom dresses to high school girls. Toyia has appeared on local news channels CBS-19 KLTV-7, and KETK East Texas Live discussing her various programs and events. She is a recipient of the 2020 Rock Your Crown Community Change Award. Toyia also received the 2020 Notable African American Women of East Texas Award. She is also a board member of Empowerment Community Development Corporation and a past board member of United Way Smith County. She is also a Leadership Tyler Alum Class 34. Toyia is also a member of the Cultural Arts Social Club in Henderson, TX.

Toyia is a member of various community organizations and volunteers in the East Texas area. Toyia created #GirlKeepThriving to encourage women and girls to not give up and to keep pursuing their dreams. Toyia was a finalist for the Black Women in Media 2021 Trailblazer Award. Toyia is also a 2022 Women in Tyler honoree. During the weekdays she is the Recruitment Coordinator for a home healthcare agency based in Florida.

Toyia's latest projects include Texas Senior Year Magazine 2020, BAM Woman Magazine, and BAM Guy Magazine. Toyia has two children in college; Destini, 21, and Jaden, 19.

She owes all her accomplishments to the Lord above because without Him none of this would be possible! #iambeautifulmovement, #workshop, #girlcode, #girlsrock, #celebration, #girlempowerment

Sources: http://www.iambeautifulmovement.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, https://i-am-beautiful-movement.ticketleap.com/2022-i-am-beautiful-movement-10th-annual-workshop/?fbclid=IwAR0KNWDRhvE8ex_uNq2LiqFDEjez8mIQwNtS7C4wVmcZAPGaI3BKsKxMx6A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ux5oY_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NreU_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Dm3E_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8G6I_0hJMyrra00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tour tyler texas# tyler texas# clarence edmond shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
1209 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Here's the scoop. If you ever wanted to be in a pageant, here's your opportunity to be a Texas African American Museum Queen. The Texas African American Museum - presents the Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser" on Saturday, October 8, 2022, on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas African American Museum.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Ruby Abarca, the restaurant owner has grown to three successful businesses, she started out with only $21.00 while selling food out of her home.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. The Isaacs are in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler today at 7 PM August 19, 2022. The Isaacs have been performing for 50 years this year (2021). After performing as guests for 30 years, The Isaacs were officially inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2021. In 2020 the Isaacs were inducted into the GMA (Gospel Music Hall of Fame).

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Jarad Kent joined the Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker back in January 2022 when they opened up office space here in Tyler with Matt Rowan. Their office is in the Regions Bank building in downtown Tyler. They are technically a satellite office of the Dallas office.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Commemorative coin in honor of our local, Community Leaders - Civil Rights Activists Lucille & Rostell Williams at TAAM

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. A new commemorative coin in honor of our local, Community Leaders - Civil Rights Activists - Lucille (Sims) & Rostell Williams sponsored by the Texas African American Museum is now available to the public by contacting Texas African American Museum.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the Son

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford, Community Publicist:. The Sonrise Prayer Fellowship had been meeting at Sweet Sue's Restaurant since 1986, every Thursday at 7 AM until this year when they closed for good. Now the Sonrise Prayer Fellowship is now meeting at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center5701 South Broadway Tyler, TX 75703.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Will the Smith County Courthouse Bond be on November 8, 2022, Election

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and local historian who really likes helping people with historical research. On this day in history Pastor Rosia J Harmon, the proud pastor of the God's Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries 216 South Bonner Tyler, Texas 75702 celebrates her 60th Birthday on July 31, 2022.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31st

Avocados are fruits that originate from south-central Mexico. Avocados are spherical fruits with a big central seed (like in a mango). They are green-skinned and ripen after harvesting. The flesh of the avocado is creamy and rich in vitamins.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism. A tax holiday is a temporary reduction or elimination of a tax. It is synonymous with tax abatement, tax subsidy, or tax reduction. Governments usually create tax holidays as incentives for business investment. Tax relief can be provided in the form of property tax concessions to assure the investment of new businesses or the retention of existing ones.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and a local historian. The Hanna-Barbera Production animated television series The Jetsons series debuted on Sept. 23, 1962, on ABC. In the show, characters often mention its 21st-century setting in various episodes. George Joesph Jetson is a fictional character and is the patriarch of the Jetson family. He is the husband of Jane Jetson who is 7 years younger and the father of teenage daughter Judy and son Elroy.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
5 comments
Tyler, TX

There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Read full story
14 comments
Tyler, TX

Buffalo Soldiers started 156 years ago, today U.S. Army regiments of African American soldiers July 28, 1866

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
11 comments
Smith County, TX

Smith County Commissioners Court to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal for the November 8 Election

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by Smith County.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The SpongeBob Musical opens July 28, 2022, at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Thing to do in Tyler, Texas is to attend The SpongeBob Musical at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy