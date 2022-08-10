Will the Smith County Courthouse Bond be on November 8, 2022, Election

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

The Smith County Commissioners Court voted to call a Courthouse Bond Election on November 8, 2022. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Commissioners Neal Franklin, Cary Nix, and JoAnn Hampton voted to call the bond election while Commissioner Terry Phillips voted no. The vote was taken during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, August 9, after 13 people spoke on the issue. Commissioner Hampton said the need for a new courthouse has been discussed since she became a commissioner in 2003 but it has never been put to a vote to let the community decide.“I think it is time that we call this election,” she said. Commissioner Nix said the voters want a chance to vote on the issue so he agreed it was time to let them choose.

Commissioner Phillips said there is a need for a new courthouse and one would be built eventually. He asked that the court delay calling a bond election because of several issues regarding today’s economy. Commissioner Franklin said he has been asking a lot of people in the community their opinion, and 90 percent have said they were in favor of a new courthouse. “As the future county judge … I look forward to building this courthouse,” he said.

Judge Moran said the court’s vote on Tuesday was a procedural vote to allow Smith County voters to make the decision on whether they want a new courthouse.“They have the opportunity to decide what they want for their courthouse,” he said. “The decision, I think, is right for the present time. Despite current issues, we have remained strong here in Smith County.”Judge Moran said the county has been studying the courthouse issue for 23 years and have never put it up for the community to vote on it. He said the Commissioners Court needs to step out of the way and let the community vote.“There’s never a perfect time to call a bond election like this … that’s what has held up the court for the last 23 years.”The Commissioners Court held a special-called meeting on August 1, to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal and heard from 16 speakers at that meeting.

After Tuesday’s approval, the November 8 Election will include a bond for the $160 million Courthouse and the $19 million parking garage together on the ballot. The projected tax impact for the Courthouse and parking structure would be 3.67 cents, resulting in an increase on tax bills of $73.40 per year for a $200,000 home.

