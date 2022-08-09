Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.

Texas African American Museum Re-Grand Opening will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022

on the campus of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation Complex, which is located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75702, one block West of Broadway.

The Museum has been closed for the first phase of renovations with support from some generous donors. A special ceremony with a ribbon cutting will take place at 11 am. The Museum will be open on Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Texas African American Museum is a new Museum located in Tyler, Texas. The City of Tyler recently donated the former fire station located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In February 2022" Mamma Ali" Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali former wife of "The Greatest" Muhammad Ali pledged $1 Million dollars to the Texas African American Museum at their annual Black History Month Banquet.

As Executive Director of Texas African American Museum, It is with tremendous excitement and enthusiasm as I extend this warm welcome to you our visitors. We are located in the heart of East Texas, Tyler Texas labeled as "The Rose Capitol of Texas". We present to the public an opportunity to delve back in time reflecting on our past ancestral history. In the museum you will learn about our past historical atrocities and our forward progress. Our goal is one of preserverance through our struggles. We know where we were brought from but do we understand where we are going. Feel free to Come by and visit with us. - Executive Director

Gloria Mays Washington

