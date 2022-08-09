Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and local historian who really likes helping people with historical research.

On this day in history Pastor Rosia J Harmon, the proud pastor of the God's Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries 216 South Bonner Tyler, Texas 75702 celebrates her 60th Birthday on July 31, 2022.

The church's mission is to go into the highways and byways to reach the unsaved and unchurched, making them into disciples eager to serve Christ Jesus.

This can happen through:

Baptism in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit;

Teaching and feasting on the Word of God; and

Observing everything that Jesus Christ has commanded us to do,

Serving others, and

Loving ye one another as He has Loved us!

The Vision: Introducing some and restoring others to the Kingdom of God through a supportive and nurturing environment. The People of God can experience His love and build faith and confidence in Him.

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have

everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved." John 3:16-17 (NKJV)

God’s Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries began with the sole purpose of providing spiritual empowerment to those who are lost, broken, bound, and heavily burdened. Through various outreach opportunities, we have committed our lives to achieve this purpose.

Addiction Programs

Biblical Counseling

Divorce/Married & Remarried Ministries

Evangelism

Grieving Ministry

Leadership Training

Single Adult Ministry

Tuesday Night Bible Study

Weekly Worship & Praise Services

Wellness Ministry

Youth Ministry / Programs

