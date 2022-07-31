29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

The Smith County Deputy who was tragically killed in the line of duty is identified as Lorenzo Bustos age 29. He leaves behind a wife and three young children. He had previously served in the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the Henderson Police Department.

The Deputy who was injured in the line of duty is identified as Michael Skinner age 29. He was treated and released at UT Health Tyler.

Please keep Deputy Bustos’ family in your thoughts and prayers as well as his extended Blue family. Also, keep Deputy Skinner in your thoughts and prayers. No words can express the outpouring of love and kindness expressed by the citizens of our County, State, and Nation.

Chapel Hill High School - Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of Lorenzo Bustos, a Chapel Hill High School 2011 graduate, who lost his life serving our community as a Smith County Sheriff's deputy early this morning.

Smith County has also lowered its flags to half staff in honor of the fallen Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who died in the line of duty this morning. The 29-year-old deputy had worked for Smith County since February and leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Our hearts go out to the Deputy's family and to his work family at the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy, who died while in the line of duty protecting our citizens,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “I cannot express how deep my sympathy is for the family, and for the law enforcement community who mourn his passing most deeply. We issue fervent prayers of comfort during this time, and stand ready to do all possible for the family and for the Sheriff’s Office.”

Mike McClure - One of the nicest most respectful young men I have ever met.

After a request from Judge Moran, Office of the Governor Greg Abbott ordered that all flags within Smith County be lowered to half-staff. A picture of the letter is in the comments.

Friendly Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas. Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother in Christ, Lorenzo Bustos, who lost his life serving our community as a Smith County Sheriff's deputy early this morning. Please pray for his family, friends, and coworkers as they go through this difficult time. If you would like to give to help the family with their expenses, please go to onrealm.org/friendly/give and select "Lorenzo Bustos Memorial" from the drop-down menu.

