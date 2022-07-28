Smith County Commissioners Court to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal for the November 8 Election

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by Smith County.

The Smith County Commissioners Court will hold a special called meeting Monday, August 1, to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal for the November 8 Election.“The Commissioners Court intends to review all of the Courthouse planning that has been discussed for the last 23 years,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ps4Us_0gvnMzou00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WShx3_0gvnMzou00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We will have one final discussion on how best to move forward.”The deadline to call a bond election for a new Courthouse and associated Parking Garage is August 22. - Judge Moran
“I anticipate we will take a formal vote to call a Courthouse Bond on either August 9 or August 16,” Judge Moran said.
“This has been a 23-year discussion in the community and over the past two years, we have held several meetings with individual stakeholders, community organizations, and civic groups to move forward with the planning of a new Courthouse.” Judge Moran

Judge Moran and other elected officials are continuing to hold community meetings this summer to get the word out about the bond election. The special-called Smith County Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, at the Annex Building, located at 200 E. Ferguson St.

To view the agenda, visit http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-agendas The meeting will also be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas and http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-live...

The Commissioners Court will also hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-agendas The meeting will also be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas and http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDWJ3_0gvnMzou00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jj6yr_0gvnMzou00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xaVW_0gvnMzou00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWb79_0gvnMzou00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tyler texas# 160 million# clarence edmond shcakelford# tour tyler texas

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
1090 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The Hanna-Barbera Production animated television series The Jetsons series debuted on Sept. 23, 1962, on ABC. In the show, characters often mention its 21st-century setting in various episodes. George Joesph Jetson is a fictional character and is the patriarch of the Jetson family. He is the husband of Jane Jetson who is 7 years younger and the father of teenage daughter Judy and son Elroy.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism. A tax holiday is a temporary reduction or elimination of a tax. It is synonymous with tax abatement, tax subsidy, or tax reduction. Governments usually create tax holidays as incentives for business investment. Tax relief can be provided in the form of property tax concessions to assure the investment of new businesses or the retention of existing ones.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31st

Avocados are fruits that originate from south-central Mexico. Avocados are spherical fruits with a big central seed (like in a mango). They are green-skinned and ripen after harvesting. The flesh of the avocado is creamy and rich in vitamins.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Read full story
9 comments
Tyler, TX

Buffalo Soldiers started 156 years ago, today U.S. Army regiments of African American soldiers July 28, 1866

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
11 comments
Tyler, TX

The SpongeBob Musical opens July 28, 2022, at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Thing to do in Tyler, Texas is to attend The SpongeBob Musical at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

55th Gospel Music Workshop of America convention 2022 is back after 2 year break

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Founded in 1967 by Rev. James Cleveland, the Gospel Music Workshop of America is an annual convention bringing together people who love gospel music.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulate Sheriff Larry R. Smith 1st Vice President of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Annette Holmes celebrates 10 years of service with the Smith County, Texas Clerk’s Office

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas reflects on the life of Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins, character of Farina in 105 Our Gang films

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins (August 9, 1920 - July 26, 1980) was a child actor, who portrayed the character of Farina in 105 Our Gang short films from 1922 to 1931.

Read full story
1 comments
Kyle, TX

Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Texas Historical Commission social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny Baker

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

3rd Annual Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show benefiting CASA July 23, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Playing Together to Give Back was the plan for Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show. Mundo Villapudua, owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, and Chris Cooper of C.CooperHomes hosted their 3rd Annual Community Car & Bike Show that benefited CASA of East Texas! July 23, 2022.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday on July 22, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Tour Tyler Texasstopped by and wished Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday today July 22, 2022, and dropped off some sweet treats.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open in Tyler, Texas 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323 according to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis and 301 E. Loop 281by early 2023 in Longview, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is set to make history as the first black four-star general in the Marine Corps

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley answered questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, July 21, and is now set to be confirmed as the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation would also mean he assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.

Read full story
28 comments
Tyler, TX

The Genesis Group of Tyler Texas welcomes Bukisani Tshuma from Zimbabwe

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Genesis Group.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy