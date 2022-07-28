Smith County Commissioners Court to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal for the November 8 Election

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by Smith County.

The Smith County Commissioners Court will hold a special called meeting Monday, August 1, to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal for the November 8 Election.“The Commissioners Court intends to review all of the Courthouse planning that has been discussed for the last 23 years,”

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We will have one final discussion on how best to move forward.”The deadline to call a bond election for a new Courthouse and associated Parking Garage is August 22. - Judge Moran

“I anticipate we will take a formal vote to call a Courthouse Bond on either August 9 or August 16,” Judge Moran said.

“This has been a 23-year discussion in the community and over the past two years, we have held several meetings with individual stakeholders, community organizations, and civic groups to move forward with the planning of a new Courthouse.” Judge Moran

Judge Moran and other elected officials are continuing to hold community meetings this summer to get the word out about the bond election. The special-called Smith County Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, at the Annex Building, located at 200 E. Ferguson St.

To view the agenda, visit http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-agendas The meeting will also be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas and http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-live...

The Commissioners Court will also hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-agendas The meeting will also be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas and http://www.smith-county.com/.../commissioners-court-live...

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.