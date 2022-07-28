The SpongeBob Musical opens July 28, 2022, at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

The SpongeBob Musical, July 28, 2022 - August 14, 2022, will be performed over 12 dates at the Braithwaite Theatre Reserved 400 Rose Park Drive Tyler, Texas. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical is a stage musical, co-conceived and directed by Tina Landau with songs by various artists and a book by Kyle Jarrow.

It is based on the Nickelodeon animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants and made its world premiere in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. - Wikipedia

Jackson Holmes (Stage Manager) just graduated from Cumberland Academy High School where he has been very active in theater. Previously at TCTC, Jackson has been Stage Manager for both of last summer’s musicals, Beauty and the Beast, and West Side Story, as well as crew for Steel Magnolias, and he just wrapped up managing Sister Act! Additional credits include Peter and the Starcatcher, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Winner, and Ada and the Engine, all at Cumberland Academy. Jackson enjoys getting to meet and interact with the people in the cast and on the crew in the shows he works on. He would like to especially thank Allison McGee and Walker Delk for always believing in him.

Tour Tyler Texas Photo Credit: Harold Vincent

Hannah Davis (Stage Manager) is a recent graduate of Cumberland Academy High school where she was active in theater, both on stage and backstage. There she appeared as Jo March in You on the Moors Now, and as Alice Bieneke in The Addams Family Musical. At TCTC, Hannah has been indispensable as Assistant Stage Manager on both West Side Story and Beauty and the Beast, and most recently was Stage Manager for Sister Act! When not on stage, she enjoys watching reality TV and giving her labradoodle all the love she can. About this show, Hannah writes “My favorite part of The SpongeBob Musical is watching a group of performers lets go of everyday decorum to be the silliest and most childlike versions of themselves.” She would like to thank Walker Delk and Allison McGee for introducing her to a beautiful little thing called theatre: “I am forever in your debt.”



Tour Tyler Texas Photo Credit: Harold Vincent

Not Pictured: Hannah Holden (Costume Designer) spends much of her time and energy as an at-home parent and gardener but has been involved with theatre off and on for the past 23 years. Her favorite roles include Rosemary in Outside Mullingar at Pollard Theatre Center, Allison in Murder by Natural Causes here at TCTC, and Tiger Lily in Peter Pan at Snow College. She would like to thank Shelby & Melissa for helping her figure out all the details, and the cast for their enthusiasm. Special thanks to her husband, Allen, for his love and support, and to her daughters Lyla and Charly for their patient and helpful attitudes.





Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tyler Civic Theatre evolved from Tyler Little Theatre, formed in 1927. Stage productions were performed on a speaker's platform at Tyler High School and on the stage at the Women's Building on South Broadway. In 1939, the Little Theatre erected its own building at the corner of Houston and Glenwood Streets. During WWII, performances were discontinued and the building was sold with proceeds held in trust by the City of Tyler. But Tyler's love of local theatre never waned, and when its men returned from the war, they brought new enthusiasm and ideas.



Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Al Gilliam formed the Circle Theatre at Tyler Junior College, staging productions with audiences surrounding them. The shows proved so popular that a group of Tyler citizens rallied to revive its own city theatre and in 1949, Tyler Civic Theatre was born. Gilliam was named its first resident director and, in 1951, the group opened the nation's first building to be built specifically for in-the-round presentations. Info: Box Office at 903-592-0561 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 10 AM-1 PM and 2 PM-5 PM.)

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.