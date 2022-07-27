Tour Tyler Texas congratulate Sheriff Larry R. Smith 1st Vice President of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

After turning down an appointment to West Point, Larry Smith started his law enforcement career as a Deputy with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and was eventually promoted to the rank of Captain over the Criminal Investigations Unit. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from UT Tyler, Larry Smith was accepted into the DEA Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

He spent several years as a DEA Agent before accepting a position as a Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. As a Special Agent with the ATF, Larry Smith assisted in the investigation of the plane crash into the Pentagon on 9/11 as well as many other high-profile cases. He was also instrumental in the arrest and prosecution of the serial arsonists responsible for the many East Texas church fires in 2010.

In 2012, Larry Smith became the Sheriff of Smith County. His leadership and expertise in the field of law enforcement have elevated the SCSO into one of the premier agencies in Texas.

Tonight, Smith County Sheriff Larry R. Smith was sworn in as the First Vice President of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas. The men and women of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are extremely proud of you, sir. Thank you for your leadership and the values you instill in each of us! Honor, Integrity, Professionalism, Excellence, Fairness, and Trust.

