Annette Holmes celebrates 10 years of service with the Smith County, Texas Clerk’s Office

Annette Holmes was honored today for 10 years of service with the County Clerk's Office.

Annette Holmes was honored today for 10 years of service with the County Clerk’s Office.

County Clerk Karen Phillips said Ms. Holmes is always the first employee in the parking lot each day. “She is an amazing person and a great friend,” she said. - Karen Phillips

Ms. Holmes began working for the office in the official public records division and now handles the County Clerk’s Office’s work for the County Court-at-Law No. 3. She also steps in to help with the other criminal courts, as well as probate court, whenever she is needed.

The earliest inhabitants of what is now Smith County, Texas, were Caddo (or Tejas) Indians. The Spanish explorers knew these Indians as Tejas, for whom they named present Texas.

Although Texas was a province of Spain and Mexico until 1821, few European settlers inhabited the area to become Smith County until after the Texas Revolution. The County was established in 1846 by the new Texas State Legislature and was named for General James Smith who fought for Texas' independence and served during the Indian Wars. Boundaries were established at that time and have not changed to this day.

Currently, Smith County has 932 square miles, 1,273 miles of county roads, nine incorporated cities, and 18 taxing entities.

In 2000, the population of Smith County was about 174,700, ranking it among the top 25 in the population of the 254 Texas Counties. By 2007, the population of Smith County had grown to over 198,700 and according to the recent Census taken in 2010, the population of Smith County had grown to about 209,000. Additional businesses and retirees relocate to the area each year because of the quality of life found there. With rapid growth and expansion has come to an increased awareness among residents and visitors of the historic significance and charm to be found in the area.

