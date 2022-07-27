Tyler, TX

55th Gospel Music Workshop of America convention 2022 is back after 2 year break

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.


Founded in 1967 by Rev. James Cleveland, the Gospel Music Workshop of America is an annual convention bringing together people who love gospel music.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

We have not been physically together for two years as a convention. I am praying and very excited to welcome all GMWA Delegates to Atlanta on July 24-29. Meet us at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Peachtree for 7 days that you won't soon forget. Music, the Word, seminars, classes, concerts, early morning exercise classes, auxiliary meetings, and much, much more. You don't want to miss this 55th year. It promises to be one of the best. - Bishop Albert Jamison, Sr., Chairman of the Board

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

James Cleveland developed and built the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Inc. where the perpetuation and promotion of gospel music have been and remain a primary purpose of the organization.

in March of 1967, called together friends from across the US in an effort to brainstorm his idea of producing a venue for gospel music presentations. The selection of people he called together was chosen due to individual contributions to gospel music. This association formed the Gospel Music Workshop of America with a national convention motto of "Where Everybody is Somebody."

Rev. Cleveland stated, “There are young folk that have talent but have no where to get instructions as to how to put that talent to work. And so I thought how could we help upgrade the music in the church and bring sometime of education to the youth since there is no formal education in schools where they can get the training...so I had the bright idea to get all the best exponents of gospel from all over the world together, asked them what they thought about the idea of coming together forming a workshop to try to teach the young folk whatever they wanted to know about gospel.”

The Gospel Music Workshop of America is a Christian organization convening annually, where national performers, recording artists, new and inspiring songwriters, educators, liturgical dancers, the young and old, pastors, and others minister to each other and to the needs and directions within the African American religious experience. It has opened its doors to welcome and receive people of different colors, influences, and cultures.

The object of the association was to perpetuate, promote and advance the Christian ideal through the medium of music by joining together gospel choirs, choruses , singers songwriters throughout the US in a voluntary association for education, cooperation, promotion and the communication of ideas and ideals. The Gospel Music Workshop of America was incorporated in Detroit, Michigan.

People are attracted to the Workshop because of its unique and structured program format. It's made up of divisions and auxiliaries, with each having separate and distinct functions.

Ask anyone involved in gospel music where they are heading for the summer and you are bound to hear for their response - the Gospel Music Workshop of America. The convention remains one of the most popular destinations of the year for gospel music lovers.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Thousands of individuals, both registered delegates and newcomers, head to the annual meetings to get a taste of gospel’s finest and this rich tradition continues to foster the many generations of gospel music with the power of ministry, excellent training, industry networking, and hours of great singing. And since the unfortunate passing of its founder, Rev. James Cleveland, in 1991, the forty-five old organization still marches on as one of America’s treasured music institutions. To this day, it is the largest artistic organization of its kind in the world with 75,000 members in more than 185 chapters stretching from the United States to Asia.

The Gospel Music Workshop of America, also called GMWA for short, has a beautiful history that finds some of the gospel’s greatest paying their dues to eventually become legends in the evolving forms of traditional and contemporary gospel.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sources: https://www.atlantagmwa.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, http://gmwanational.net, An Administrative Survey of the Schools of Smith County, A History of Tyler and Smith County (San Antonio: Nancy, 1948), Remembering When We Were Colored in Tyler, Texas by Dr. Rodney Lamar Atkins.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

