Tour Tyler Texas reflects on the life of Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins, character of Farina in 105 Our Gang films

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins (August 9, 1920 - July 26, 1980) was a child actor, who portrayed the character of Farina in 105 Our Gang short films from 1922 to 1931.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZqtf_0gtDopmu00
- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame, 1975

Hoskins was still active in his professional rehabilitation career in 1975 when he was chosen, for his work as an actor, to be inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame at the second annual Oscar Micheaux Award ceremony held at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland. Also honored that year were Sidney Poitier, Lena Horne, Ruby Dee, and Quincy Jones. He was interviewed about his career then and now:

"I want it on record that I never once traded on the name of Farina. I have built a pretty good name for myself in the rehabilitation field and I hate to sound like a braggart... I think one thing that's been very important to me is that I try not to live in the past." ... The father of six children, Hoskins is involved in several projects including working on his autobiography, a radio series called Walkabout and is head of his own company for creative projects, ALFRAN."

In his acceptance speech, Hoskins asked the question, "What is success?", and part of his answer was, "I didn't get to do what I wanted so I did something I could live with. I think one thing that's been very important to me is that I try not to live in the past." He also thanked the audience: "...I want to thank each and every one of you. I'm sure glad you didn't forget me."

Retrospective 1979

One year before his death, a retrospective article about his life was published and was printed in various newspapers. "Allen Hoskins says he has fond memories of playing Farina in Our Gang about 50 years ago but he hasn't any residuals. 'I'm sick and tired of people thinking I get residuals or payment for replays of the still popular series,' Hoskins said in a recent interview. 'I haven't got any pot of money, I have never tried to trade off the name Farina, I haven't done that – I don't do that.' Instead, the 58-year-old Hoskins said he struggled through years of house painting and dishwashing before landing his present job as Public Information Officer for the Alameda County Chapter of the Association for Retarded Children."

Death

Hoskins died of cancer on July 26, 1980, in Oakland, California. Many newspapers, including the Farmington Daily Times, carried the story of his death "...he died Saturday after being admitted in a coma...His wife Franzy, was at his bedside along with his daughter Candy and his son Chris...at the time of his death she said he had been involved in starting a radio series and headed his own projects company known as ALFRAN..."

His wife, Franzy, continued to reside in the Bay Area until her death in 2010, and his sister, Jannie ("Mango"), also resided in Northern California until her death in 1996.

Hoskins was buried without a headstone in an unmarked grave in Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland. It was not until twenty years after his death that Hoskins received a proper headstone, through the efforts of Jan Turner and the Find A Grave website in 2000 (listed under Find A Grave Memorial #8483).

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, An Administrative Survey of the Schools of Smith County, A History of Tyler and Smith County (San Antonio: Nancy, 1948), Remembering When We Were Colored in Tyler, Texas by Dr. Rodney Lamar Atkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Am4CY_0gtDopmu00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFm4X_0gtDopmu00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNWTF_0gtDopmu00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397U0J_0gtDopmu00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tyler texas# clarence edmond shackelford

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
1067 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Smith County, TX

29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Read full story
8 comments

Buffalo Soldiers started 156 years ago, today U.S. Army regiments of African American soldiers July 28, 1866

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
11 comments
Smith County, TX

Smith County Commissioners Court to discuss the Courthouse Bond proposal for the November 8 Election

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by Smith County.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

The SpongeBob Musical opens July 28, 2022, at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Thing to do in Tyler, Texas is to attend The SpongeBob Musical at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

55th Gospel Music Workshop of America convention 2022 is back after 2 year break

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Founded in 1967 by Rev. James Cleveland, the Gospel Music Workshop of America is an annual convention bringing together people who love gospel music.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulate Sheriff Larry R. Smith 1st Vice President of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Annette Holmes celebrates 10 years of service with the Smith County, Texas Clerk’s Office

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Kyle, TX

Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Texas Historical Commission social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny Baker

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

3rd Annual Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show benefiting CASA July 23, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Playing Together to Give Back was the plan for Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show. Mundo Villapudua, owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, and Chris Cooper of C.CooperHomes hosted their 3rd Annual Community Car & Bike Show that benefited CASA of East Texas! July 23, 2022.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday on July 22, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Tour Tyler Texasstopped by and wished Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday today July 22, 2022, and dropped off some sweet treats.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open in Tyler, Texas 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323 according to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis and 301 E. Loop 281by early 2023 in Longview, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is set to make history as the first black four-star general in the Marine Corps

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley answered questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, July 21, and is now set to be confirmed as the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation would also mean he assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.

Read full story
28 comments
Tyler, TX

The Genesis Group of Tyler Texas welcomes Bukisani Tshuma from Zimbabwe

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Genesis Group.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
9 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy